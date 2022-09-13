If you’re looking to catch a movie, but aren’t in the mood for an action-packed tale like The Woman King or a horror story like Pearl (the prequel to this past March’s X), maybe a whodunnit would be more to your liking. If that’s the case, then it’s worth watching See How They Run, which follows Sam Rockwell’s Inspector Stoppard and Saoirse Ronan’s Constable Stalked investigating a crime in 1953 London. We’ve been seeing more murder mysteries in Hollywood in recent years, and See How They Run director Tom George has acknowledged that Rian Johnson’s Knives Out paved the way for this to happen.

