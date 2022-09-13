Read full article on original website
Kelly Stucky
3d ago
Change the mental health laws open up the mental health facilities sad to say a person with mental issues have to commit a crime before getting help they need police officer on the scene doesn’t have any idea if he had a gun on him police officer made the right descione
Teen Arrested After Woman Allegedly Shot in Utica
A teenager is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged shots fired incident in Utica. Police and fire department personnel from the Utica Police Department (UPD) and Utica Fire Department were called to the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue at approximately 3:30am on Sunday, September 4, 2022 after receiving a call about a shooting.
Sheriff’s Department: Have You Seen This 22-Year-Old Utica Man?
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica,...
Central NY man shot woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Utica N.Y. - A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman in Utica on Tuesday, police said. Jahques Gadson, of Utica, shot several times toward the woman in the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue, striking her once, according to a news release from the Utica Police Department.
Utica officer-involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night, Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence […]
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
Troopers: Oneida County man accused of DWI in town of Western
WESTERN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Matthew E. Meeks, 36, of Westernville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Utica City School District rallies around young shooting victim
UTICA, N.Y. -- Like many 12-year-old-boys, Malik Herron's life was largely school, music, sports and snacks. After Aug. 16, it became about surgery, tutors, healing and watching sports from the sidelines. "As I'm turning, there goes the shots, being fired from my right side," said Malik's mom, Vanessa Hawkins. Malik...
‘Tragic for Everyone Involved’, Utica PD Official Talks About Fatal Shooting Incident This Week
We're learning more about the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Utica man earlier this week. The fatal shooting has prompted two probes into the response of officers who encountered David Litts at his Neilson Street home armed with a knife, police have said. Litts...
Did you see road rage shooting on road to Old Forge? Police want to talk to witnesses
Forestport, N.Y. — State police are looking to talk to people captured in surveillance footage who were in the area of a road rage shooting on a road to Old Forge. The people in the photos released are not suspects, according to a state police news release. At about...
Kuyahoora Valley resident accused of menacing in Norway: NYSP
NORWAY- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is faced with accusations stemming from menacing complaints this week, authorities say. Kiel M. Anderson, 34, of Newport, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer) shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anderson is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing a weapon in the third-degree (previous conviction) and one misdemeanor count of menacing in the second-degree.
Five-count indictment includes more charges for Karen Eames
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, a deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, steal money from his office. The five-count indictment filed this week has three additional charges: Two Attempted Grand Larceny […]
CNY student who made threat on school bus arrested, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
UPDATE – Man involved in officer shooting in Utica has died
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The man who was shot by Utica police officers Monday night died from his wounds. The man has been identified as 61-year-old David Litts of Utica. Shortly before 8:00 PM, Monday, Utica Police were called to 1601 Nielsen Street in the Cornhill section of the city. Officers encountered Litts in the […]
Animal cruelty case reported in Frankfort
An animal cruelty case is under investigation in Frankfort. Town of Frankfort Police are investigation after a person found a malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleecker Street near Center Road on Tuesday.
On the Lookout: People in Forestport area during shooting
(WSYR-TV) — State Police are asking for your help to identify people who were in the Forestport area during a shooting on August 27. The people in the photos are not suspects, but police are looking to interview them for more information about an incident that happened on State Route 28 in the area of […]
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
VVS High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15th. According to the Sherriff, around 12:00 pm on Thursday, officers with the...
Trio of teenagers accused of obscenity charges in Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- A trio of teenagers from the Kuyahoora Valley area are all faced with obscenity accusations, authorities say. Two 15-year-olds, one from Newport, NY and the other from Poland, NY, along with another 14-year old from Newport, NY were all arrested by the New York State Police (Herkimer). The 15-year-old...
Boonville authorities searching for culprits following days of vandalism
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Boonville police say a pickup truck tore up the grass above Erwin Park in Boonville. They say another truck tore up the grass on village property behind the Stewart's gas station and store on Main Street. Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m.,...
Boonville, Rome resident charged with endangering welfare of child in wake of State Police ‘operation Vaporizer’ campaign
ONEIDA AND HERKIMER COUNTIES- A pair of local residents are faced with accusations in the wake of a State Police campaign to crack down on the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. Aadil Tahiri, 38, of Boonville, NY and Adnan H. Almahen, 28, of Rome, NY are both officially...
