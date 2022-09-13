ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel

Bridget Moynahan may play a hardened, divorced police officer on Blue Bloods, but in real life, she's got a soft spot for romance like everyone else. The actress has been married to New York City businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015. The couple were first introduced by mutual friends after Moynahan's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RadarOnline

Back In The States: Ben Affleck Spotted Chain-Smoking In First Photos Since J. Lo Slammed Wedding Guests Over Video Leak

Ben Affleck was spotted chain-smoking upon his return to the United States with new bride Jennifer Lopez after she blasted attendees for profiting off their wedding footage. Radar has learned the A-list couple touched down in Los Angeles, California, on Monday after jetting off to Italy for their second honeymoon following a three-day extravaganza at his Georgia estate, during which they exchanged their vows again.Shortly after landing at LAX in a private jet, Affleck, 50, was seen lighting up and puffing away before hopping into a waiting SUV in post-nuptials photos. Affleck was previously seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Biggest Wedding Of The Year? Stars Who Blew Off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer's second shindig.Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor's special day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,...
GEORGIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding: Guests Attend Sunday BBQ at Affleck's Georgia Estate

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are capping off their wedding weekend with a Sunday BBQ. Following their wedding at Ben's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, guests joined the newlyweds back at the 87-acre property for lunch. An eyewitness tells ET that wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, Matt Damon's brother, Kyle and more, were snapping photos at the The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out for Ben and Jen's BBQ.
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
OK! Magazine

Loved-Up Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Malibu Chili Cook-Off With Pop Star's Twins

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking good and likely feeling better as they soak up their newlywed bliss. Hollywood's golden couple was seen out and about in California on Sunday, September 4, with the pop star's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Keeping the bridal theme going after the duo's August nuptials, Lopez stunned in a sheer, flowy kaftan-style maxi dress as the crew attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.
CELEBRITIES
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy