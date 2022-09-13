Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel
Bridget Moynahan may play a hardened, divorced police officer on Blue Bloods, but in real life, she's got a soft spot for romance like everyone else. The actress has been married to New York City businessman Andrew Frankel since 2015. The couple were first introduced by mutual friends after Moynahan's...
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia
Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back In The States: Ben Affleck Spotted Chain-Smoking In First Photos Since J. Lo Slammed Wedding Guests Over Video Leak
Ben Affleck was spotted chain-smoking upon his return to the United States with new bride Jennifer Lopez after she blasted attendees for profiting off their wedding footage. Radar has learned the A-list couple touched down in Los Angeles, California, on Monday after jetting off to Italy for their second honeymoon following a three-day extravaganza at his Georgia estate, during which they exchanged their vows again.Shortly after landing at LAX in a private jet, Affleck, 50, was seen lighting up and puffing away before hopping into a waiting SUV in post-nuptials photos. Affleck was previously seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah...
Beyonce Cuddles Up To JAY-Z & Ships Champagne On Luxury Yacht In Croatia: Photo
Beyonce, 40, and Jay-Z, 52, are enjoying a fabulous vacation as the summer comes to an end. The power couple took a trip to Croatia and were pictured onboard a luxurious yacht on Wednesday, August 24. Beyonce cuddled up to her husband and they shared a romantic kiss. The “Break My Soul” singer also took a sip of champagne from a glass on the boat.
Biggest Wedding Of The Year? Stars Who Blew Off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer's second shindig.Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor's special day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,...
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding: Guests Attend Sunday BBQ at Affleck's Georgia Estate
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are capping off their wedding weekend with a Sunday BBQ. Following their wedding at Ben's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, guests joined the newlyweds back at the 87-acre property for lunch. An eyewitness tells ET that wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, Matt Damon's brother, Kyle and more, were snapping photos at the The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out for Ben and Jen's BBQ.
RELATED PEOPLE
Loved-Up Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Malibu Chili Cook-Off With Pop Star's Twins
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking good and likely feeling better as they soak up their newlywed bliss. Hollywood's golden couple was seen out and about in California on Sunday, September 4, with the pop star's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Keeping the bridal theme going after the duo's August nuptials, Lopez stunned in a sheer, flowy kaftan-style maxi dress as the crew attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0