KELOLAND TV
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend. Police say a man came into the casino on the westside of the city, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employee. After getting the money, officers say the suspect took off out of the back of the business and ran away.
newscenter1.tv
RC Fire and Police Depts. respond to fire on Neptune Drive
UPDATE (12:36 p.m.): The fire is estimated to be two to three acres in size. Despite the hot and dry conditions, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the fire and are in the mop up phase. Crews will be on scene for some time as they complete the mop up phase.
newscenter1.tv
Hispanic Heritage Month Highlight: Rico’s Mexican Restaurant
HILL CITY, S.D. – For over 30 years, the United States has recognized September 15 through October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s a time to honor the culture, history and contributions of the Latin-American communities in this country, like one couple in Hill City. How Hispanic Heritage...
newscenter1.tv
Showing strength and supporting survivors in Rapid City during National Suicide Prevention Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and one local organization marked the occasion by coming together in a show of solidarity. Suicide and mental health are often difficult to talk about. On Saturday, the Front Porch Coalition held their 20th annual Awareness 5K – a major fundraiser – but really, so much more.
gowatertown.net
Man dies in motorcycle crash in western South Dakota
SPEARFISH, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. A 43 year-old man was on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered a curve and left the roadway to the left. The man was thrown...
newscenter1.tv
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17. Public Safety reports that a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was travelling westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. As it entered a curve and left the roadway, the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
KEVN
Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
newscenter1.tv
Someone put soap in the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Aquatics Division said Friday that someone put soap or shampoo into the Roosevelt Swim Center hot tub. After reviewing the footage they found out it was not a prank, but someone adding a solution to the water to accommodate for their sensitive skin.
newscenter1.tv
We asked, you answered: Here are the stores you said you’d most like to see come to Rapid City
RAPID CITY S.D. – News that Old Navy will be opening a location at Rushmore Crossing caught the attention of many, and so we asked our readers what stores they’d like to see open a Rapid City location next. Your top answers are below:. With 4 of the...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Democratic candidates gather in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Pennington County Democrats hosted a mixer with Democratic candidates in Rapid City on Saturday. Local candidates for state House and Senate were in attendance, along with candidates for statewide office. State House Candidate David Hubbard (second from left), State Senate Candidate Nicole Heenan (center),...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dies in motorcycle accident
SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
KEVN
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
KEVN
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
newscenter1.tv
How golf is helping Catholic programs in western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 9th annual Bishop’s golf classic was held on Monday, September 19 at Arrowhead Country Club. The two-flight tournament has been one of the main fundraisers held by the Western South Dakota Catholic Foundation. The foundation provides many different programs that help out the...
tsln.com
South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood
While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
KEVN
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
