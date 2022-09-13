Read full article on original website
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
Southie Stranger Things: What the hell is this?
One CIS reader, Rilla Perkins, sent us this photo of a strange, blueish/purple glowing mass floating in the sky behind the clouds over Southie. It was captured on Tuesday night from the South End with an iPhone. No editing has been done to the photo. (Make sure to follow Rilla on Instagram)
What The Fluff? Things To Know About This Weekend’s 2022 Fluff Festival
What the fluff? What a great line for the Fluff Festival. I don’t know why it makes me laugh so much. Anyway, the 2022 Fluff Festival is coming and I have everything you need to know about this sweet event. The Fluff Festival returns for a 17th year honoring the invention of Marshmallow Fluff. You know, that sticky sweet white stuff, that pairs best with a nice slab of peanut butter on white bread. I’m sure everyone has their favorite way to eat the stuff, including right off the spoon. But the most popular is the PB & Fluff sandwich.
This Adults-Only Food Festival in Waltham is ‘Phantom Gourmet’ at Its Finest
The most delicious party in history takes over Moody Street in Waltham on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Phantom Gourmet Food Festival is bringing dozens of the Phantom’s favorite restaurants to one street for a day of pure indulgence. Sorry kids, you’ll have to stay home. This one is for...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
Video shows moose taking leisurely stroll through Sterling neighborhood
STERLING, Mass. — A moose was spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a neighborhood in Sterling on Monday morning. Jill Cunningham Jarnis shared video with Boston 25 that showed the moose approaching a vehicle near the Maypother baseball field at Holden Road around 8:45 a.m. The moose slipped away...
Virtual: Beyond the Library : A History and Virtual Tour of the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill
Join Theresa Lee for a talk about the history of the museum and the important role it plays in engaging people in the natural world. She'll take you on a virtual tour to see the beautiful sights that await you on your next visit. As Chief Development Officer for New...
Virtual: Understanding Your Cat with Dr. Rachel Geller
Dubbed the "Cat Whisperer," Dr. Rachel Geller will explain common cat behavior problems encountered by owners, followed by a Q&A, so bring your questions for this expert's advice. Whether the cat in question is avoiding the litterbox, acting hostile toward another cat in the same household, having separation anxiety, or scratching the furniture, Dr. Geller has easy-to-implement solutions and answers based on her lifelong understanding of cats and their behavior. Dr. Geller will also offer advice on how to choose the perfect cat for your household and integrate your new cat successfully into your family.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
Students at Acton school told to shelter in place following report of ‘concerning situation’
ACTON, Mass. — Students at a school in Acton were told to shelter in place on Wednesday morning following a report of a “potentially concerning situation,” officials said. The all-clear was given at around 12:30 p.m. Boston 25 News is told police received an anonymous call for...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Worcester Pub Offers Amazing All-You-Can-Eat Wings Deal
WORCESTER - Quinn's Irish Pub on West Boylston Street in Worcester is now offering an all-you-can-eat special on wings on Thursdays. The wing deal includes bone-in and boneless wings and customers can choose between 12 different flavors, including buffalo, barbeque, mango habanero, garlic buffalo, sweet teriyaki, garlic cajun, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, chipotle BBQ, Nashville hot, Golden BBQ and Jamaican Jerk.
The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
Machete-Wielding Shrewsbury Man Tries To Run Over Rival At Movie Theater: Police
The Regal Cinema in Westborough may have closed down, but one Shrewsbury man put on a performance worthy of an action movie in the parking lot earlier this week. Snehal Srivastava and another man got into an argument at the 233 Turnpike Road lot around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Westborough Police said. Witnesses say Srivastava tried to run over the man with his car. When that failed, he got out of the vehicle with a machete, charged at the man, and cut the man's hand, police said.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
Northeastern University bomb: Mystery package that exploded at Holmes Hall had manifesto raging against Mark Zuckerberg
A MYSTERY package sent to a university with a manifesto raging against Mark Zuckerberg exploded on Tuesday injuring one person and sending the campus into chaos with fears of terrorism. Northeastern University officials confirmed that a staff member was injured after opening the suspicious package that detonated shortly after 7pm.
4 injured hikers rescued in NH mountains over the weekend
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding hikers to plan ahead for a safe trip. Four injured hikers were rescued from mountain trails by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department rangers in four separate incidents over the weekend. The first rescue happened Saturday afternoon, the department said in...
Share some laughs with Adam Sandler in Boston
The comedian's live tour will visit Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H., this fall. Actor/comedian Adam Sandler is heading out on tour this fall, performing live shows in both Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H. The tour kicks off October 21 in Allentown, Penn., before heading...
Grafton, I’m sorry. We’re breaking up.
Grafton, it’s not you. It’s me. I know the timing is horrible. I know Gannett just laid off the only person writing for The Grafton News. I know it feels like… well, I’ve been a different person lately. Grafton. I’ve found someone else. It’s a...
