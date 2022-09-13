Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies used stop sticks to stop the...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen said he shot at car 7 times to 'disable the vehicle,' during road rage fit, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another driver's car on State Route 415 early Thursday morning. According to Volusia County Deputies, a woman said she was traveling southbound on SR 415 when she was "approached from behind by an erratically driven car with no headlights on."
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeking help to identify man who allegedly used stolen credit card at Dollar General
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a man who is suspected of using a stolen credit card to purchase multiple items at a Dollar General store in Ocala. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the man (pictured below) entered the Dollar General located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Phoenix area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Warren Gordon, 46, was arrested yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to a report that he had shot at another man. The victim told GPD that Gordon shot at him while he was driving away following a verbal argument, then chased him on a white scooter. Officers later reportedly found a spent 9mm shell in the roadway in the 2600 block of SW 31st Place, where the victim said Gordon shot at him.
leesburg-news.com
19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis
A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 arrested in Citrus County after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit said a six-month investigation resulted in over a million dollar value of drugs seized and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday.
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
villages-news.com
Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Florida Man Indicted In Fentanyl Death Of 29-Year-Old Man
A Florida man has been indicted for causing the death of a 29-year-old man with Fentanyl. According to investigators, last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Annemarie LaRocque arrested Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, 28, after a Grand Jury indicted him for First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
click orlando
US-27 reopens in Lake County after standoff ends with man dead
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a stolen recreational vehicle after a standoff in Lake County that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27, sheriff’s officials said. The standoff with deputies took place Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.
Marion County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old boy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home. Deputies say James “Dominic” was last seen in the morning hours of Aug. 22 leaving the area of 19600 block of 91st Street in Ocklawaha.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
fox35orlando.com
23-year-old dead after Gainesville crash involving SUV, motorcycle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash involving an SUV Tuesday morning in Gainesville. Gainesville police said they received several calls around 6:31 a.m. referencing a traffic crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in the area of SW Archer Road & Clark Butler Boulevard. Several...
WESH
Deputies investigating homicide on Marion County trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a homicide in Ocala Monday night. The sheriff’s office said the homicide happened on Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Road. Officials say they were called around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a white male...
fox35orlando.com
Plane crashes in Alachua County, Florida deputies say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed in Waldo in northern Alachua County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said they received a call about a plane down in the 14900 block of NE County Road 1471 shortly before 8 a.m. Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived and...
Comments / 1