Marion County, FL

Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Phoenix area

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Warren Gordon, 46, was arrested yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to a report that he had shot at another man. The victim told GPD that Gordon shot at him while he was driving away following a verbal argument, then chased him on a white scooter. Officers later reportedly found a spent 9mm shell in the roadway in the 2600 block of SW 31st Place, where the victim said Gordon shot at him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

19-year-old man jailed in connection with drive-by shooting in Eustis

A 19-year-old Eustis man was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in broad daylight last week. Jaques Jonathan Ama Jenkins, of 713 Getford Court, was also charged with shooting a deadly missile into a...
EUSTIS, FL
villages-news.com

Village of DeLuna woman arrested on DUI charge after car crash

A Village of DeLuna woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a car crash in Oxford. Cynthia Lee Houck, 59, was involved in the traffic accident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at County Road 216 near the new Dairy Queen restaurant in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
OXFORD, FL
click orlando

US-27 reopens in Lake County after standoff ends with man dead

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a stolen recreational vehicle after a standoff in Lake County that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27, sheriff’s officials said. The standoff with deputies took place Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

23-year-old dead after Gainesville crash involving SUV, motorcycle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash involving an SUV Tuesday morning in Gainesville. Gainesville police said they received several calls around 6:31 a.m. referencing a traffic crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in the area of SW Archer Road & Clark Butler Boulevard. Several...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Deputies investigating homicide on Marion County trail

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a homicide in Ocala Monday night. The sheriff’s office said the homicide happened on Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Road. Officials say they were called around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a white male...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Plane crashes in Alachua County, Florida deputies say

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane crashed in Waldo in northern Alachua County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said they received a call about a plane down in the 14900 block of NE County Road 1471 shortly before 8 a.m. Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

