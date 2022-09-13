Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in downtown Huntsville after outage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in downtown Huntsville. The outage impacted customers from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street. As of 11:45 a.m., power has been restored.
North Alabama restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
WAFF
Rising inflation hurting small business owners
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rising inflation rates are making it hard for small and local businesses to keep up. Owner of locally owned Kendry Collection Boutique, Morgan Stillman, says the product she puts in her store is getting more expensive. Stillman says due to the rise in costs of everyday...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds impacted by Huntsville power outage
UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says it has restored power to all customers affected by the power outage in downtown Huntsville. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-535-4448. The outage was caused by a transformer burning up inside the substation, according to the utility. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities is...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues
The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
Proposed Huntsville budget sees increases in tax revenue, raises for employees, more police
The mayor’s proposed budget includes $100 million in spending on capital projects and a 5 percent cost of living adjustment for city employees.
WAFF
Intersection of Plummer, Johns roads closed for two weeks
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Plummer Road and Johns Road will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 19. According to the City of Huntsville, when the intersection is reopened, Johns Road will be a stop condition with through movement on Plummer Road.
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park
HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAFF
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Reasons to consider life insurance for your children
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. The goal is to get people thinking about life insurance before they need it. Life insurance is a topic most would rather shy away from, especially if it is insurance for your child. There are important reasons why you should have that conversation and take steps to ensure yourself and your children.
WAFF
Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur
Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office gets funding for new monitoring technology
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office & Correctional Facility has been granted funding for new technology it can use to monitor inmates in the jail.
WAAY-TV
Free dental clinic in Huntsville needs donations to keep running
A free dental clinic in Huntsville is in jeopardy of closing. The Community Free Dental clinic is off Whitesburg Drive and has been open for more than eight years. It has served more than 9,000 people in that time, but it's running out of funding. It relies on dental students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and donations from the community to stay open.
WAFF
How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
WAFF
Free dental clinic needs assistance to continue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Free Dental Clinic of Huntsville has been open for over eight years now but needs donations to continue its mission. Since opening in March of 2013, the Community Free Dental Clinic has served around 9,000 people and provided over $3 million worth of care to people who can not afford it.
Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says
A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
WAAY-TV
Commissioners unsure if Madison County should allow medical marijuana dispensaries
Medical marijuana could be coming to Madison County, if county commissioners vote to open the door for medical marijuana sales. During the county commission meeting Wednesday, commissioners discussed the pros and cons of allowing medical cannabis in their jurisdiction. Even though state legislators signed off on medical marijuana throughout Alabama,...
WAFF
Lifeline planning pilot program specifically for LGBTQ+ community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The nonprofit that operates the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on behalf of the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) plans to soon launch a pilot program for LGBTQ+ individuals to call. Vibrant, an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services,...
WAFF
Athens Police advise residents about phone scam
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
