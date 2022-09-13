Read full article on original website
High speed chase in OKC leaves neighbors concerned
A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.
KOCO
Police investigating after man allegedly slashed with machete in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating what led up to an alleged machete attack overnight in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a man flagged offers down near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue and told them someone had slashed him with a machete. Crews took the...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police involved in two pursuits with same suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were involved in two pursuits with the same suspect. OKC police were involved in two short pursuits on Wednesday, and they happened not far from each other. They both had the same suspect. Police officers were busy in the southern part of the...
KOCO
Choctaw High School placed on lockdown while police respond to incident in nearby neighborhood
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School was placed on lockdown Friday while law enforcement responded to an incident at a home in a nearby neighborhood. Police said a man was upset with a city worker over a utility bill. When officers arrived, the man exited the house wearing body armor and what police said appeared to be a handgun.
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
KOCO
Bethany man arrested after hitting grandparents with vehicle, driving off
BETHANY, Okla. — Bethany police took a man into custody after they said he hit his grandparents with a vehicle, sending them to the hospital. The incident started Wednesday evening as an argument between the man and his grandparents. "An argument over the vehicle. He tried to leave with...
KOCO
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase, taking officers through Edmond, northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Juveniles were involved in a high-speed chase, taking officers through Edmond and northwest Oklahoma City. Edmond police said there were six people in the car, including at least four who were underage. The department shared a dash camera video of the pursuit that lasted about eight minutes.
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
KOCO
EPD: 4 juvenile suspects taken into custody after Edmond pursuit; search for 2 others continues
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities took four juveniles into custody and are searching for two other people after an early morning pursuit that started in Edmond. Around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, an Edmond police officer tried to stop a vehicle near 15th Street and Fretz Avenue. Police said the driver refused to stop, and the officers engaged in a pursuit.
MWC Police: Suspect in custody after shooting at the 2800 block of Del Rey
Midwest City police responded to a shooting at the 2800 block of Del Rey Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
Fast-food restaurant in OKC closed for day after 16-year-old employee allegedly kills co-worker
OKLAHOMA CITY — A usually busy fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma City was closed after a 16-year-old employee allegedly killed a co-worker. The entrances to the Arby’s were blocked and cars were turned away during the lunch hour. It all started with an argument between two workers at Arby’s...
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
Police: 1 Dead After Shooting In NW Oklahoma City, Investigation Underway
One person has died after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City, police confirmed. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the 13400 block of N MacArthur Ave. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. Police...
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
