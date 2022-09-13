A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

