News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

