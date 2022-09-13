Four County ADAMhs Board Approves Six Contracts At September 8 Meeting

Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Items Approved During Brief Meeting
EFFICIENCY … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel and Brian Davis signed paperwork as it was read and handed to them by Clerk Anne Retcher at the recent September 12, 2022, regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) In one minute and twenty-seven sec... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: School Board Discusses Financial Situation
SCHOOL … Archbold Board Of Education approved two one-year contracts at special meeting. Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on September 12 in the High School Media Center, for the purpose of approving personnel matters as well as c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Sets Date For Trick-Or-Treat
COUNCIL … Delta Village Council decided Trick-Or-Treat night will take place on Halloween, October 31 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Delta Village Council held their regular meeting on September 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall dow... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
thevillagereporter.com
PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Audit Clears All Questions Of Fraud In Pioneer
COUNCIL HEARS REPORTS … Pioneer Village Council heard monthly report from Police Chief Tim Livengood at the September 12, 2022 council meeting. From left to right around the tables facing the chief are council members Ben Fiser, Bill Turner and Traci Filson, Fiscal Officer Lizzie Kidston, Ma... PLEASE LOGIN...
wktn.com
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions
The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
thevillagereporter.com
CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Membership Drive Kickoffs September 28
MEMBERSHIP DRIVE … CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Executive Board members are shown here with “Thumbs Up” for the excellent patient care services by the entire staff at the local hospital. From left to right are President Patty Ledyard, Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, Past President Gloria Poorman and Historian Ruth Cooley. This year’s auxiliary membership drive kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 28th at Miller’s New Market, Montpelier, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The auxiliary will meet Monday, Oct. 10th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s U.M. Church, Montpelier, Robison Room (north entrance). Guests are always welcome.
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Montpelier High School Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention
FIELD TRIPS … Montpelier Board of Education discusses many upcoming field trips for both the Elementary and High School. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Montpelier Board of Education began their regular meeting on September 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the choir room.... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
13abc.com
Broadband expansion in Seneca County
Kelley's Island's school is one of the smallest in Ohio. Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. Broadband expansion project announced in Seneca County. Updated: 5...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Christkindl Market
Believe it or not, you only have 71 days to make out your holiday shopping list and start purchasing those gifts at our second annual Christkindl Market in Bryan!. Like European Christmas markets, this event starts on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, and runs every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December until the 17th.
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
sent-trib.com
You don't want flu and COVID — shots recommended by BGSU chief health officer
Bowling Green State University’s chief health officer is recommending getting two vaccination shots together this fall. Ben Batey, who is the former county health commissioner, spoke at Wednesday’s Wood County Committee on Aging board meeting. Flu shots and COVID boosters should be on the to-do list this fall,...
13abc.com
Ohio EPA holds public meeting to discuss Aquabounty permits
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio EPA held a public meeting to hear comments and concerns regarding permits for the Aquabounty freshwater salmon farm permits on Monday. One permit is for the company’s wastewater treatment system, and the other permit is for discharging the wastewater. “After tonight will take...
wlen.com
Full Report from Second Engineering Firm on Riverview Terrace Apartment Building in Adrian
Adrian, MI – Today is the day when State-of-Michigan-backed funding runs out for the displaced residents of the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian. The City Commission recently purchased the Adrian Inn, on West Maumee Street, as a temporary housing solution for the majority of residents. A possible timeline...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
thevillagereporter.com
Mural Depicting History Of Edgerton To Be Completed In Two Weeks
PROGRESS OF MURAL …Here's how the mural looks after two days of work. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said the project should take about two weeks to complete. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Located in the center of downtown Edgerton, a beautiful mural is starting to t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Bands Combined Performance
To close the show, all seven marching bands joined together to perform at the Williams County Fair band show. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
westbendnews.net
PC Sheriff K-9 Unit Receive Donation
The FOE #2405 of Paulding, recently made a donation to the Paulding County Sheriff Department’s K-9 unit. Accepting the donation are Deputy Bill Lyons with K9 Duke (left), and Sergeant Nick Cunningham with K9 Vet (right). Representing the Eagles are (L-R) Jeff Clark, Nick Martinez, Doug MIller, Chris Moyer & John Gutierrez.
