King Charles III Slammed For Treatment Of Staffer: Watch
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 last week, and the entire world has been reacting to the news. As eyes shift to the Queen's successor, her son Charles III, controversy has begun to bubble. First, it was reported that the new king instructed Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle as his mother was dying. Now, a small gesture has Twitter up in arms.
Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers
No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Jason Bateman Accidentally Stepped on Lizzo’s Emmys Gown — See Her Priceless Reaction
Lizzo was a red-ruffled dream at the 2022 Emmys, but her tulle dress created a little obstacle for Jason Bateman on the red carpet. E! News caught the moment on camera when Jason accidentally stepped on her train. See her priceless reaction below!. The moment happened as they headed into...
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Ceaser Emanuel & Masika Kalysha Go To War After He Calls Her Out
A video that showed him abusing a dog has caused an uproar for Ceaser Emanuel. The Black Ink Crew mogul was riding high with a successful reality show that dominated VH1 airwaves for nearly a decade, and all of the attention helped make him a star. Emanuel has been able to franchise his brand with Black Ink tattoo shops across the country, evening helping 9Mag enter into the unscripted television game, as well.
King Charles’ Staff ‘Livid’ Over Brutal Timing of Layoff News
King Charles’ staff at his former residence of Clarence House were slapped with news off potential mass layoffs as Charles and his wife Camilla prepare to move their offices to Buckingham Palace. But the news hit staff during a thanksgiving service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. “Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” an anonymous source told The Guardian “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.” Certain staff who provided “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Camilla are expected to keep their jobs, according to a letter by Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s top aide. A consultation period is set to begin Sept. 19 to decide which employees stay and which will go.
Meghan Markle bashers are not stopping her golden moments
Meghan Markle and ArchieSave the children UK screenshot. There have been so many negative articles and comments aimed at Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex since she moved to the United States with her husband Prince Harry. There has also been a lot of recent criticism of her Netflix podcast Archetypes. Article after article states that Markle is a failure but the truth is Archetypes has been number one on Spotify for two weeks.
Martin Lewis breaks down in tears on live TV while discussing Prince William and Harry
Martin Lewis became emotional on Good Morning Britain today as he discussed losing his mother at a young age. Martin, who was presenting the show alongside Susanna Reid this morning (14 September), became emotional as the pair were discussing Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind their mother, Princess Diana's coffin at her funeral in 1997.
The Queen’s acting chops cast in a new light after shocking revelation about that Paddington cameo
One of the most iconic things about the late Queen Elizabeth II was her willingness to sometimes dispense with etiquette to retain a lifeline to the pop-cultural landscape. We all remember how Daniel Craig’s James Bond escorted the Queen to her chopper in a skit for the Olympics and earlier this year, the monarch made history again by appearing alongside none other than Paddington Bear, one of the most sensational characters in the public psyche.
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 15, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 15, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Experts Analyze Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Body Language. All eyes have been on Harry and...
