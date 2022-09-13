King Charles’ staff at his former residence of Clarence House were slapped with news off potential mass layoffs as Charles and his wife Camilla prepare to move their offices to Buckingham Palace. But the news hit staff during a thanksgiving service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. “Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” an anonymous source told The Guardian “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.” Certain staff who provided “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Camilla are expected to keep their jobs, according to a letter by Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s top aide. A consultation period is set to begin Sept. 19 to decide which employees stay and which will go.

