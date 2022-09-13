Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
Mother, 2-year-old daughter reported missing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A mother and her 2-year-old daughter have been reported missing in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her daughter Aamirah were reported missing by Jasmin's mother. Allen was last seen leaving her house around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13 wearing unknown clothing.
WRDW-TV
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant has been convicted of a 2018 fatal stabbing that left the victim with dozens of wounds. The stabbing two days after Thanksgiving claimed the life of Damien Jenkins, who was left in a pool of his own blood in the 1700 block of Mill Street, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
WRDW-TV
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
Two-state high speed chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect
AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody. Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning. They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg. Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student brings 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County
School officials say a student brought a 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County on Thursday.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Two Edgefield County men have been arrested and charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime
Two Edgefield County men have been arrested and charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime. On Sunday evening September 11, 2022, Deputies along with the Edgefield County Coroner’s Office responded to a wooded area along Deep Step Road in the southern tip of Edgefield County. A hunter, scouting on National Forest property, located the body of a white male and reported the find. Upon locating the victim, a crime scene was established, and Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and their crime scene unit were called in to assist with the investigation.
Burke County Sheriff says new jail is needed due to overcrowding and safety concerns
BURKE COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) – Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is calling on commissioners to take action to address what he says are serious issues in the Burke County jail. ” It presents a safety hazard to our inmates and employees alike,” Williams said. Inside the jail, Williams says the bars of the outdated cells are […]
WRDW-TV
ARC student caught with 9 mm handgun on campus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Among the safety concerns at Richmond County schools this week have been a gun and a plastic knife. Parents of students at the Academy of Richmond County got a letter Wednesday saying a student had been found with a gun. “A student brought a 9mm handgun...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Search for missing Augusta teen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing sixteen-year-old. Jayla Jerrideau was last seen Sept. 12 wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black crocs. She's described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with black eyes and blonde hair. She's known to frequent the areas around Harrisburg, Fox Den, and Glendale.
Georgia man dead, EMS workers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure at home
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure. On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson. Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man...
Crash involving RCSO under investigation by Georgia State Patrol
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday evening, Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies. The incident happened at Bobby Jones Expressway and Peach Orchard Road. Officials say a car hit an unmarked law enforcement car occupied by four FBI Task Force Officers and Richmond Deputies. The […]
wgac.com
ARC Student Brings Gun to School
Parents of students at the Academy of Richmond County learned that a student brought a gun to school yesterday. A letter was sent home from Principal Jason Medlin, informing parents that the student had a 9 mm handgun “that was discovered during an administrative investigation into a safety concern reported by a parent.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Have you seen these missing Richmond County 16-year-olds?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find two missing teens. Katrina Sexton, 16, was last seen Sept. 5 in the 200 block of Pineview Drive. This is at least the third time Sexton has been reported missing. She was last seen wearing a...
WRDW-TV
Multi-vehicle accident on Peach Orchard at I-520, injuries reported
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were on the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic accident on Peach Orchard at I-520. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 9:27 p.m Thursday. Additional details are limited. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Forty-five-year-old Williams Mears was last seen Sept. 8 in the area around Washington Rd. and the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway. Mears is described as being around 5-feet-10-inches tall and 240 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's known to frequent the areas of Peach Orchard Rd., Washington Rd., and the downtown area.
wgac.com
Richmond County Teenager Reported Missing
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Katrina Sexton. She was last seen September 5 in the 200 block of Pineview Drive in Augusta. Sexton is white, 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants. It’s believed Sexton may be in the Atlanta area. Call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information that could help find her. Contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any On-Duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
WRDW-TV
Jury convicts Augusta robber who left his wallet behind
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robber who left his wallet at the scene was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 crime at an Augusta gas station. The crime happened around 2 a.m. Sept. 5, 2020, after Isaiah Williams, now 33, walked into a Texaco on Windsor Spring Road, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
wgac.com
Use Of Force Discussed With Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Austin chats by phone with Captain Jimmy Wyldes of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office about the deadly use of force in Aiken and the training officers got through. Get more Austin Rhodes HERE.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County crews battle home fire in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded to a home fire on Manly Way in Evans. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 3:57 a.m. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries. We have reached out to officials for more information.
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting damages vehicle, hurts no one in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A drive-by shooting and vandalism incident caused several thousand dollars worth of damage in North Augusta but injured no one, according to authorities. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Georgetown Court, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Residents reported hearing about...
Comments / 0