The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Katrina Sexton. She was last seen September 5 in the 200 block of Pineview Drive in Augusta. Sexton is white, 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants. It’s believed Sexton may be in the Atlanta area. Call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information that could help find her. Contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any On-Duty Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO