International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
International Business Times
Meghan Markle 'Changing Her Tune' After Queen's Death, Removes Podcast Content Offensive To Monarchy
Meghan Markle is reviewing the upcoming episodes of her podcast "Archetypes," in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. This is to prevent her content from being interpreted as offensive by any of her grieving relatives in the U.K., reports said. Royal commentator Neil Sean said "there's a lot of work...
International Business Times
Who Is Avery Cyrus? Jojo Siwa Confirms She Is Dating TikToker
After breaking up with Kylie Prew for the second time in August, JoJo Siwa is in love again. The "Nobody Can Change Me" singer broke the news through a TikTok video showing her and content creator Avery Cyrus clowning around in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. JoJo and her girlfriend pose for the camera and show how the sketches have turned out. The new couple smiles for the camera before sharing a kiss. The "Dance Moms" star wrote, "Happiest girl."
International Business Times
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted With Friends At Fashion Week Amid Dating Rumors: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted partying together in New York City Saturday amid reports that the actor and the model are "getting to know each other." The "Revenant" star, 47, and the 27-year-old model were seen hanging out together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty thrown by DiCaprio's pal Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a loft in Soho Saturday night, Page Six reported. The pair were reportedly seated at the same table with their pals at the event.
Rosie O'Donnell Shared The Comment From Ellen DeGeneres That She "Never Really Got Over"
"It hurt my feelings like a baby, and I never really got over it."
International Business Times
The 'Final Straw' That Broke The Marriage Of Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have decided to end their marriage just a couple of years after their wedding in 2020. Although the actress never confirmed it, the couple's relationship is believed to have been strained after Stanaland revealed that one of his "Selling the OC" co-stars tried to kiss him off camera twice.
International Business Times
'Southern Charm': Craig Conover Tells Ex Naomie Olindo To 'Move On' After Arguing Over Waitress
Craig Conover and his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo had a heated exchange on Thursday's episode of "Southern Charm." The argument came while the reality series' stars, including Craig, Naomie, Austen Kroll and Venita Aspen, were having dinner at Mullet Bay restaurant in St. Simons Island, Georgia. After the group ordered two...
International Business Times
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Living Separately Amid Marital Crisis Over His Decision To Unretire: Report
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen no longer live in the same house amid reports that they fought over his decision to resume his NFL career despite announcing his retirement. Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have been making headlines amid rumors that they had an epic fight, prompting her to leave their family home in Florida. An anonymous source said they are living separately.
NFL・
This Woman Just Found Out Her 31-Year-Old Ex Is Dating A Teenager — Should She Call Him Out?
"He's 31. She just turned 19. We worked with her since she was 16."
International Business Times
'The Crown' Star Matt Smith Recalls His Meetings With The Royals [Watch]
Matt Smith, who portrayed late Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown" series, recalled his real-life interactions with the royal family members. "I met a couple [royals]," the actor revealed on the "Today" talk show Thursday. "I met the now King Charles, told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, which he told me he had them for 30 years. They were like red brogues, they were beautiful."
International Business Times
Wendy Williams Allegedly Returns To Rehab For Substance Abuse Issues: 'It's Gotten Worse'
Wendy Williams has checked back into rehab after her health and alleged substance abuse issues worsened, a report has claimed. The move came amid the 58-year-old former TV host's alleged falling-out with Debmar-Mercury, which produced her daytime talk show "The Wendy Williams Show," Page Six reported. The production company allegedly was not supportive of Williams' recovery efforts before the cancellation of her talk show, according to the outlet. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.
