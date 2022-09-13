Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted partying together in New York City Saturday amid reports that the actor and the model are "getting to know each other." The "Revenant" star, 47, and the 27-year-old model were seen hanging out together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty thrown by DiCaprio's pal Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a loft in Soho Saturday night, Page Six reported. The pair were reportedly seated at the same table with their pals at the event.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO