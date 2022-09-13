ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Who Is Avery Cyrus? Jojo Siwa Confirms She Is Dating TikToker

After breaking up with Kylie Prew for the second time in August, JoJo Siwa is in love again. The "Nobody Can Change Me" singer broke the news through a TikTok video showing her and content creator Avery Cyrus clowning around in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. JoJo and her girlfriend pose for the camera and show how the sketches have turned out. The new couple smiles for the camera before sharing a kiss. The "Dance Moms" star wrote, "Happiest girl."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
International Business Times

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted With Friends At Fashion Week Amid Dating Rumors: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted partying together in New York City Saturday amid reports that the actor and the model are "getting to know each other." The "Revenant" star, 47, and the 27-year-old model were seen hanging out together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty thrown by DiCaprio's pal Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at a loft in Soho Saturday night, Page Six reported. The pair were reportedly seated at the same table with their pals at the event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Joe Giudice
International Business Times

The 'Final Straw' That Broke The Marriage Of Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have decided to end their marriage just a couple of years after their wedding in 2020. Although the actress never confirmed it, the couple's relationship is believed to have been strained after Stanaland revealed that one of his "Selling the OC" co-stars tried to kiss him off camera twice.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Southern Charm': Craig Conover Tells Ex Naomie Olindo To 'Move On' After Arguing Over Waitress

Craig Conover and his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo had a heated exchange on Thursday's episode of "Southern Charm." The argument came while the reality series' stars, including Craig, Naomie, Austen Kroll and Venita Aspen, were having dinner at Mullet Bay restaurant in St. Simons Island, Georgia. After the group ordered two...
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
International Business Times

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Living Separately Amid Marital Crisis Over His Decision To Unretire: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen no longer live in the same house amid reports that they fought over his decision to resume his NFL career despite announcing his retirement. Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have been making headlines amid rumors that they had an epic fight, prompting her to leave their family home in Florida. An anonymous source said they are living separately.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Dancing With The Stars
International Business Times

'The Crown' Star Matt Smith Recalls His Meetings With The Royals [Watch]

Matt Smith, who portrayed late Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown" series, recalled his real-life interactions with the royal family members. "I met a couple [royals]," the actor revealed on the "Today" talk show Thursday. "I met the now King Charles, told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, which he told me he had them for 30 years. They were like red brogues, they were beautiful."
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Wendy Williams Allegedly Returns To Rehab For Substance Abuse Issues: 'It's Gotten Worse'

Wendy Williams has checked back into rehab after her health and alleged substance abuse issues worsened, a report has claimed. The move came amid the 58-year-old former TV host's alleged falling-out with Debmar-Mercury, which produced her daytime talk show "The Wendy Williams Show," Page Six reported. The production company allegedly was not supportive of Williams' recovery efforts before the cancellation of her talk show, according to the outlet. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy