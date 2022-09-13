ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Buckingham Palace announced the sad news on Sept. 8, 2022, that Queen Elizabeth II has died .

We know that throughout her life Britain’s longest-reigning monarch loved dogs, so of course royal fans wanted to know where her beloved corgis and dorgi are going. Multiple outlets have confirmed they will now live with Prince Andrew . The queen also loved her jewelry as some pieces in her collection were gifts from her late father King George VI, her late husband Prince Philip , and other relatives. Now, many want to know what’s going to happen to her jewelry and if Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle or the new Princess of Wales, formerly Kate Middleton , will inherit any.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCuXu_0hsnsEF300
Queen Elizabeth II smiling as she arrives for the state opening of Parliament | Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry collection is separate from the Crown Jewels

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth had an estimated net worth of $600 million per Celebrity Net Worth . That number is for her personal assets not the assets of The Crown Estate which is estimated to be in the billions.

When it comes to the royal jewelry collection that too is separated into two parts of what the late monarch personally owned and the Crown Jewels. Jewelery expert Ella Kay told Express that the latter are “regalia used in ceremonies of state, like corporations” and are “owned by the sovereign in a trust.” The queen’s personal collection on the other hand is thought to be worth $100 million and any jewels that she inherited, were gifted to her, or she bought herself are what would be passed on to her loved ones.

“I’d say the majority of her jewelry is part of her personal collection,” Kay said. “That includes everything from the pearl earrings that she [wore] on a daily basis to her brooch collection and her tiaras , as well as the jewelry she inherited from Queen Mary and the Queen Mother.”

Her collection consists of more than 300 pieces including 98 brooches, 46 necklaces, 37 bracelets, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, 14 watches, and five pendants.

So now that we know what’s in Queen Elizabeth’s collection, the question is who gets what?

Here’s where the bulk of her personal collection will likely go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118CAX_0hsnsEF300
Camilla Parker Bowles waving and Kate Middleton smiling as they ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour | Neil Mockford/GC Images

The Court Jeweller Lauren Kiehna, who spoke to Page Six about the subject, said: “We don’t know every detail about the ownership of all of the royal jewels, and it’s likely that we won’t be privy to much detailed information about their inheritance now. Royal wills are sealed, so we can’t look to those documents for guidance.”

However, according to Kiehna there’s no reason to believe the collection won’t go to King Charles III. “I think it’s very likely that the queen has followed in the footsteps of her grandmother, Queen Mary, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and bequeathed all of her jewelry directly to the new monarch, King Charles III.”

Because Charles and his heir Prince William as both males Camilla, Queen Consort will have her pick of the jewels she wants and then Kate will be next in line to chose what she likes.

Royal commentator Josh Rom agreed telling the New York Post : “The bulk of the collection will pass to Charles — with Camilla as his queen consort — and then Kate, so they may not be left anything big [in the will].”

That means that the Duchess of Sussex won’t get anything as her husband is further down the line of succession after the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children.

Some in India have demanded 1 diamond be returned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9eqe_0hsnsEF300
The crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II’s mother containing the Kohinoor diamond | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Many have also wondered what may happen to one diamond in particular.

Following the monarch’s death, the word “Kohinoor” began trending as Twitter users in India demanded that the diamond be returned. The diamond dates back to the 16th century. Governments in Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, have also laid claim to the gem.

According to TIME , the Persians seized it from Moguls, and then the Afghans took it. The Sikh Maharajah, Ranjit Singh brought it back to India after taking it from Afghan leader Shah Shujah Durrani. The British then gained possession of the stone during the annexation of Punjab. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria. It was set at the front of a crown which became known as the Queen Mother’s crown after Queen Elizabeth II’s mom wore it on a number of grand occasions.

RELATED: You Won’t Believe How Much Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Tiaras Cost

Comments / 31

Sandra Marie
3d ago

What about Princess Anne won't she get Something of Her Mother's I think Princess Anne should be able to Pick sense she is Queens Daughter Prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏 and GOD bless.

Reply
15
tjmk
2d ago

It's Nobody's Business As The Who Gets What. It's Also Nobody's Business To Medal In This Family's Business, It's Up To The Family To Follow The Queens Final Wishes. Nobody Has The Right For Any Criticism Of This Family As You Have Not Walked In The Shoes Of Anyone Of Them.

Reply
5
Sandra Marie
3d ago

And I just Thought of Her Loving Granddaughters Put Something up For Princess Charlotte and a little something for Harry's Daughter So They can have a Little something to remind them of Great Grandmother Prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏 and GOD bless

Reply(3)
4
Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
The List

Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranjit Singh
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Ella Kay
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Jewelry#Wedding#Buckingham Palace#Parliament#The Crown Jewels#The Crown Estate
The List

Royal Author Reveals Why Prince Charles Will Never Escape His Marriage To Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage has been examined countless times over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales may have seemed to have a fairytale union from the start, but their marriage had an unhappy end followed by Diana's tragic death. The couple first met in 1977 but didn't begin dating until 1980 (via Brides). The pair tied the knot in a huge wedding that was watched by many across the globe and went on to welcome two sons together, Princes William and Harry.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Mourns in Princess Diana’s Earrings & Queen Elizabeth’s Brooch at Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Kate Middleton joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. Prince William’s wife was driven in a car in the company of King Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
The List

Meghan Markle's Facial Expression At The Queen's Procession Has Twitter Upset

Today, followed by a procession of the royal family, the Queen's coffin made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where her funeral will take place on September 19 (via BBC and Bloomberg). The looks on the faces of the long-serving monarch's closest relatives, including Prince Andrew, not in his military uniform, was heartbreaking, with King Charles looking exhausted. And why wouldn't he? Since losing his mother last week, the new sovereign has endured a full schedule of events that will lead up to saying a final goodbye to the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

181K+
Followers
114K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy