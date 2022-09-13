What Song Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing During Her Emmys Acceptance Speech?

Sheryl Lee Ralph took home her first-ever Emmy Award on Monday, and she celebrated the major Emmys win by belting out a song as she accepted her trophy. What was the song that Ralph sang on stage? Check out her beautiful speech below and more on her Emmy win.

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang an emotional song during her acceptance speech at the Emmys 2022. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph received her first Emmy Award for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Despite a career spanning four decades, Ralph had never received an Emmy nomination until this year. She was recognized for her phenomenal performance in ABC’s Abbott Elementary , in which she plays a beloved kindergarten teacher named Barbara Howard . Ralph was in visible shock as she heard her name called at the Emmys on Monday, Sept. 12. She is officially the winner of this year’s Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph belted out the ‘Endangered Species’ song by Dianne Reeves during her acceptance speech

After getting some help onto the stage, Ralph appeared to struggle to find the words for her acceptance speech. Then, she broke into a moving song, showing off her years of Broadway experience. Dianne Reeves fans may recognize the song as “Endangered Species.” Here are the lyrics Ralph sang on stage:

“I am an endangered species

But I sing no victim’s song

I am a woman I am an artist

And I know where my voice belongs.”

As Encyclopedia.com notes, “Endangered Species” is about “various personal and political issues, including the status of women in the world.” In Ralph’s case, the song represents a powerful message about her perseverance throughout her career.

Ralph recently spoke with The Cut about wanting to quit Hollywood “about 15 years ago.” She wanted to move to Philadelphia and start a “local talk show.” However, her husband, Pennsylvania state senator Vincent Hughes, convinced her to keep working. She then met Abbott creator Quinta Brunson, and her life changed.

“Everybody has those down times,” she said. “But do you stop? Or are you fortunate enough to have others who see you for what you really are and encourage you to carry on? Do you believe in yourself enough to encourage yourself to carry on? If I didn’t encourage myself to carry on, I’d have missed out on Abbott Elementary. Now, can you imagine?”

Ralph ended her speech with advice for viewers

After her song, Ralph shared an encouraging speech with viewers. She waved her Emmy in the air and said triumphantly:

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream, and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, and you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you’ve got friends like everyone who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Ralph may have given the best speech of the night, and the night was just getting started. Fans can see more of her in Abbott Elementary Season 2 , premiering on ABC on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

