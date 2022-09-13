ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Where You’ve Seen 74th Emmys Announcer Sam Jay Before

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Keenan Thompson is hosting the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards , but many viewers are curious about who the Emmys announcer is. Learn more about comedian Sam Jay and where you may have seen her before the 2022 Emmy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMXx0_0hsnsAi900
Sam Jay and her girlfriend Yanise Monet Vincent arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards | Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Emmys announcer Sam Jay is a stand-up comic with acting and writing credits

Before the 2022 Emmy Awards, you may have seen Jay in her Netflix comedy special 3 in the Morning. She is also the co-creator and co-star of the HBO comedy series PAUSE with Sam Jay. According to IMDb , Jay’s other work includes:

  • Flatbush Misdemeanors
  • Bust Down
  • Untitled Sam Jay Show
  • Tig N’ Seek
  • Crank Yankers
  • That Damn Michael Che
  • Heads Will Roll
  • Shrill
  • Dope State
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Broad City
  • Nobodies
  • Where Love Lies
  • Playlist
  • Pinsky
  • Take My Wife
  • Get Your Life

If you’ve never seen anything Jay is in, you’ve likely seen something she’s worked on behind the scenes. Her IMDb profile lists Jay as a writer on the following projects:

  • Pause with Sam Jay
  • Bust Down
  • That Damn Michael Che
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning
  • BET Awards 2020
  • Donald Glover Presents
  • The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
  • The Comedy Lineup
  • 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Keenan Thompson and Sam Jay vibe from their days on ‘SNL’

If you picked up on Jay and Thompson’s chemistry at the 2022 Emmys , that’s because they’ve worked together before on Saturday Night Live . Jay’s work as a writer on the NBC series began in 2017 — that’s why she referred to Thompson as her “brother” at the beginning of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Jay made history joining the writing staff of the Emmy-winning sketch-comedy series as the first Black lesbian writer in the history of the show.

“When I’m writing stand up, I’m just writing to me and my perspective, and that’s it,” Jay said of her writing process for SNL (via Entertainment Weekly ). “I’m not thinking about how someone else is going to say something or how things will come out of someone else’s mouth.”

She continued: “You have to consider all that when you’re writing a sketch. The other thing is it’s a different plate of food, really. It’s on NBC, it has to be more palatable for all types of people, it has to be clean, following all the rules of the network. There’s a lot of coloring in the lines. When I’m on stage, I can just color wherever I want.”

Sam Jay was nominated for two Emmys in the past

In previous years, Jay was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2018, 2019, and 2021. She did not win for the category any of the years she was nominated.

RELATED: Where to Watch ‘Pam & Tommy’, the Hulu Original Nominated for 10 Emmy Awards in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Michael Che
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Primetime Emmy#Announcer#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Afp#Getty Images Emmys#Hbo#Mtv Movie Tv#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

181K+
Followers
114K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy