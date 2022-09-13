Where You’ve Seen 74th Emmys Announcer Sam Jay Before

Keenan Thompson is hosting the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards , but many viewers are curious about who the Emmys announcer is. Learn more about comedian Sam Jay and where you may have seen her before the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Sam Jay and her girlfriend Yanise Monet Vincent arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards | Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Emmys announcer Sam Jay is a stand-up comic with acting and writing credits

Before the 2022 Emmy Awards, you may have seen Jay in her Netflix comedy special 3 in the Morning. She is also the co-creator and co-star of the HBO comedy series PAUSE with Sam Jay. According to IMDb , Jay’s other work includes:

Flatbush Misdemeanors

Bust Down

Untitled Sam Jay Show

Tig N’ Seek

Crank Yankers

That Damn Michael Che

Heads Will Roll

Shrill

Dope State

Saturday Night Live

Broad City

Nobodies

Where Love Lies

Playlist

Pinsky

Take My Wife

Get Your Life

If you’ve never seen anything Jay is in, you’ve likely seen something she’s worked on behind the scenes. Her IMDb profile lists Jay as a writer on the following projects:

Pause with Sam Jay

Bust Down

That Damn Michael Che

Saturday Night Live

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning

BET Awards 2020

Donald Glover Presents

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards

The Comedy Lineup

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Keenan Thompson and Sam Jay vibe from their days on ‘SNL’

If you picked up on Jay and Thompson’s chemistry at the 2022 Emmys , that’s because they’ve worked together before on Saturday Night Live . Jay’s work as a writer on the NBC series began in 2017 — that’s why she referred to Thompson as her “brother” at the beginning of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Jay made history joining the writing staff of the Emmy-winning sketch-comedy series as the first Black lesbian writer in the history of the show.

“When I’m writing stand up, I’m just writing to me and my perspective, and that’s it,” Jay said of her writing process for SNL (via Entertainment Weekly ). “I’m not thinking about how someone else is going to say something or how things will come out of someone else’s mouth.”

She continued: “You have to consider all that when you’re writing a sketch. The other thing is it’s a different plate of food, really. It’s on NBC, it has to be more palatable for all types of people, it has to be clean, following all the rules of the network. There’s a lot of coloring in the lines. When I’m on stage, I can just color wherever I want.”

Sam Jay was nominated for two Emmys in the past

In previous years, Jay was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2018, 2019, and 2021. She did not win for the category any of the years she was nominated.

