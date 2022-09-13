ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Zendaya attended the 2022 Emmys in a look inspired by Grace Kelly and Linda Evangelista

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5MR1_0hsnqs2L00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpK6G_0hsnqs2L00
Zendaya attends the Emmys on September 12, 2022.

Robyn Beck/Getty Images

  • Zendaya attended the 2022 Emmys in a custom Valentino ball gown.
  • Her stylist, Law Roach, told Vogue the dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's fashion from the 1950s.
  • He also said it was a nod to a 1987 Valentino look previously worn by Linda Evangelista.

Zendaya stunned at the Emmys this year in a look inspired by vintage stars and fashion.

The "Euphoria" actor and Emmy nominee hit the red carpet in a strapless ball gown that was custom-made for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. It had both a peplum bodice and a full skirt that extended into a short train.

Speaking with Vogue ahead of the event, stylist Law Roach said the look was inspired by Grace Kelly's fashion in the '50s, as well as a Valentino look that was worn by Linda Evangelista in 1987.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YyDR_0hsnqs2L00
Zendaya attends the 2022 Emmys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Like Zendaya is now , Kelly was both an accomplished actress and fashion icon .

Her looks often included pearl jewelry, Hermès bags, diamond accessories, and, of course, stunning gowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZm1s_0hsnqs2L00
Grace Kelly photographed in Hollywood, California, in March 1954.

Sharland/Getty Images

That said, Kelly may have also served as one of the inspirations for Zendaya's jewelry, hair, and makeup.

Zendaya wore her hair pulled back with a silk band, and accessorized with diamond earrings, a sparkling ring, and a matching choker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ullb_0hsnqs2L00
Zendaya attends the Emmy's on September 12, 2022.

Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Linda Evangelista
Person
Robyn
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Emmys#Sharland
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

589K+
Followers
33K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy