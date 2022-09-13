Zendaya attended the 2022 Emmys in a look inspired by Grace Kelly and Linda Evangelista

Zendaya attends the Emmys on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Zendaya attended the 2022 Emmys in a custom Valentino ball gown.

Her stylist, Law Roach, told Vogue the dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's fashion from the 1950s.

He also said it was a nod to a 1987 Valentino look previously worn by Linda Evangelista.

Zendaya stunned at the Emmys this year in a look inspired by vintage stars and fashion.

The "Euphoria" actor and Emmy nominee hit the red carpet in a strapless ball gown that was custom-made for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. It had both a peplum bodice and a full skirt that extended into a short train.

Speaking with Vogue ahead of the event, stylist Law Roach said the look was inspired by Grace Kelly's fashion in the '50s, as well as a Valentino look that was worn by Linda Evangelista in 1987.

Zendaya attends the 2022 Emmys. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Like Zendaya is now , Kelly was both an accomplished actress and fashion icon .

Her looks often included pearl jewelry, Hermès bags, diamond accessories, and, of course, stunning gowns.

Grace Kelly photographed in Hollywood, California, in March 1954. Sharland/Getty Images

That said, Kelly may have also served as one of the inspirations for Zendaya's jewelry, hair, and makeup.

Zendaya wore her hair pulled back with a silk band, and accessorized with diamond earrings, a sparkling ring, and a matching choker.

Zendaya attends the Emmy's on September 12, 2022. Robyn Beck/Getty Images