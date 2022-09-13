The Buffalo Bills looked fantastic in a beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s season opener last Thursday. The performance really showed off the unique dual-threat abilities of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 6’5″, 238-pounder completed 26-of-31 passes for three touchdowns (and two interceptions) and a 112.0 passer rating, while adding 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. The defending champion Rams had no answer for Allen in their own building.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO