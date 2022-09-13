Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
cn2.com
Week 4 – Stewart Law Game of the Week Chester Vs. Catawba Ridge
This week’s matchup is sure to be a nail biter like last week’s Clover vs York where Clover edged out York in the 4th quarter. You can see all of the action, in its entirety, Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Comporium channel 103 or on CN2.com. Game of...
Piano shop has been a presence in Rock Hill for nearly 100 years
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s an old, brick building that’s been next to Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill for… a while. But the noises of the busy street next to it, don’t make it inside because there’s another sound floating through all three floors. “I mean, just by practice,” said Kris […]
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Experience Authentic Mexican Dishes at Tony’s Cantina!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Step into authentic Mexican culture at Tony’s Cantina Mexican Grill!. Located in Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Tony’s offers a huge menu with many options, a full bar, and more. Try its seasonal Pumpkin Spiced Margarita!. Stop by Tony’s this weekend for...
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Report – Northwestern Displaying Patriotism, Peak into Winthrop’s Opponent and
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Northwestern High School has been chosen to be a part of a special football game this Friday that will display plenty of patriotism. Plus, for the second week in a row, the Winthrop Men’s soccer team is going north of the border to play a nationally ranked opponent.
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
cn2.com
CN2 News Tonight: Missing Senior Citizen Found, Clinton College New Learning Center, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia and missing since Tuesday wandered off from her senior home. Late today she was found alive and responsive in an area the search had been going on for days. Tonight we explained it took a village to bring her home.
cn2.com
CN2 Newcast – Chase Ends In Gun Fire, Update On Panthers Bankruptcy, 79 Year Old Missing In Chester
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ultimately ended in 3 gun shots and the suspect dead after a senior deputy was forced to defend himself.
cn2.com
SCarowinds – Something to Look Forward To
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden detailing what you can experience when we take you on a behind the screams tour. Click above for a preview.
cn2.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day. Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!. 125...
FOX Carolina
Crash involving multiple cars causes backup on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving multiple cars on I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on I-85 south near exit 66, according to troopers. Highway Patrol said there are injuries. Stay tuned as...
Man dies after tractor overturns in Cherokee Co.
A Cherokee County man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was operating overturned.
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
cn2.com
Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
cn2.com
Police Pursuit Beginning in Baxter ends in CVS Parking Lot in Rock Hill – Shots Fired
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Around 4:30 pm police pursued a vehicle from Baxter in Fort Mill to the CVS on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase came to a head in the CVS Parking lot when the suspect try to ram the officer with his car. In turn, the officer shot three rounds at the suspect.
WBTV
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
Carowinds exit off I-77 in York County to undergo $85.8M overhaul
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A busy section of Interstate 77 in York County has been approved for an overhaul. In a news release, the county announced it was awarded $64.3 million to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard, or exit 90. York County will match that number...
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
