ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, SC
cn2.com

After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

SCarowinds – Something to Look Forward To

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden detailing what you can experience when we take you on a behind the screams tour. Click above for a preview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Towers#Lancaster County Ems
cn2.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
LANCASTER, SC
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WBTV) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in York County that left a 25-year-old man dead. Tyshawn Malik Benjamin died at an area hospital from his injuries, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say the incident began with a...
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy