cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
cn2.com
York County Habitat Receives $80,000 Grant to Help Build & Repair Homes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County released this week it has been rewarded a grant of $80,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the United States.
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Experience Authentic Mexican Dishes at Tony’s Cantina!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Step into authentic Mexican culture at Tony’s Cantina Mexican Grill!. Located in Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Tony’s offers a huge menu with many options, a full bar, and more. Try its seasonal Pumpkin Spiced Margarita!. Stop by Tony’s this weekend for...
cn2.com
After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
cn2.com
Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
cn2.com
SCarowinds – Something to Look Forward To
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden detailing what you can experience when we take you on a behind the screams tour. Click above for a preview.
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
cn2.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
cn2.com
CN2 News Tonight: Missing Senior Citizen Found, Clinton College New Learning Center, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia and missing since Tuesday wandered off from her senior home. Late today she was found alive and responsive in an area the search had been going on for days. Tonight we explained it took a village to bring her home.
fox46.com
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
Tepper real estate company accuses Rock Hill, York County of ‘dragging out’ failed Panthers project bankruptcy proceedings
Wednesday marks another twist in the Rock Hill-Carolina Panthers training facility saga with David Tepper's real estate company now accusing Rock Hill and York County of dragging the legal fight out, even after a deal was offered.
Florida flight carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made stop in NC
The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.
Carowinds exit off I-77 in York County to undergo $85.8M overhaul
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A busy section of Interstate 77 in York County has been approved for an overhaul. In a news release, the county announced it was awarded $64.3 million to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard, or exit 90. York County will match that number...
live5news.com
Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WBTV) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in York County that left a 25-year-old man dead. Tyshawn Malik Benjamin died at an area hospital from his injuries, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say the incident began with a...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
cn2.com
CN2 Newcast – Chase Ends In Gun Fire, Update On Panthers Bankruptcy, 79 Year Old Missing In Chester
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ultimately ended in 3 gun shots and the suspect dead after a senior deputy was forced to defend himself.
First responders recognized after 8-year-old rescued from Lancaster County cave
An 8-year-old boy got stuck playing in the caves at a 40-acre rock for over an hour.
Some 'Tent City' residents who found permanent housing could soon be homeless again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been over a year and a half since we’ve seen dozens of tents on the streets near Uptown Charlotte. The encampment, located near Charlotte's North End and once known as "Tent City," was filled with hundreds of people. Now some of those former...
$86 million project to revamp interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
