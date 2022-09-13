Read full article on original website
PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death
As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
PNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's Murder
Much has been said about PNB Rock's untimely death in the mere 24 hours since it was first announced. Yesterday (September 13), the Philadelphia rapper was said to have been out with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during a robbery. A video showing the tragic aftermath was uploaded to the internet, and soon, the world was witnessing PNB Rock's final moments.
Natalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB Rock
The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
Security Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks Out
The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child With Model Lanisha Cole
Nick Cannon's growing brood just grew a lot larger. While confirming earlier this year that his ninth and tenth child were on the way, from mothers Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, the talk show host kept his bun in the oven with model Lanisha Cole on the low. Fans speculated earlier last year that Lanisha was expecting a child with Nick, however, neither of the soon-to-be parents confirmed the news.
Young Thug Shares Twitter Tribute Post For PnB Rock
Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
Michael Blackson Reveals Beef With Katt Williams: [He's] Still Mad"
The comedy world can be a tricky playing field. What one person deems as a lighthearted joke, another would take offense to --- just ask Chris Rock. Comedian Michael Blackson learned that the hard way earlier this week when he featured alongside Katt Williams on Wild N' Out. According to the Couple's Retreat star, Katt verbally attacked him while filming the popular improv show, after being upset about comments Blackson made about him on Drink Champs last year.
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
Cardi B Shares Court Photos, Reminds Fans She Didn't Plead Guilty To Hiring Men To Beat Up Women
After "being accountable for [her] actions" and pleading guilty to lesser charges in an assault case dating back to 2018 earlier this week, Cardi B has shared photos from her day in court on Instagram, as well as a message to anyone spreading false information about her pleading guilty to all counts against her on Twitter.
Tiffany Haddish Accusers Ready To Settle, Want Apology For Doing "Harm": Report
There's another twist in the legal case being stacked against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The comedians have come under fire over skits they were in involved in back in 2013 and 2014 that reportedly starred two children: a 7-year-old boy and his 14-year-old sister. The siblings are now adults and, under the names John and Jane Doe, have filed a lawsuit against the comedians. The pair alleged that they were groomed and sexually assaulted during filming.
Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility For Alleged Substance Abuse
It's been a tumultuous few years for Wendy Williams. After splitting from her husband of 22 years and the end of her popular daytime talk show, things haven't been the same for the star. However, it seems that Wendy is now taking matters in to her own hands once again by checking herself into a wellness facility for "overall health issues."
Symba Lyrically Checks Funk Flex Over Tupac Disrespect During Hot 97 Freestyle
Yesterday (September 13), Hip Hop celebrated and mourned the anniversary of Tupac Shakur's death. In 1996, Tupac was infamously shot during a drive-by in Las Vegas, only to succumb to his injuries days later. The Rap icon was at the peak of his career, but the controversies surrounding his affiliations with Suge Knight and Death Row Records haunted him. For decades, Hip Hop has lauded Pac's talents and classics, and anniversaries such as these are noted by those who knew him, loved him, and continue to spin his records.
Winnie Harlow Beams As Kanye West Dresses Her In Yeezy Shades
After making peace with his foes, at least on social media, Kanye West descended on New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy mogul has been at war with Adidas and The Gap, and it's been reported that he's looking to legally sever ties with the latter. As that moves forward, West was all smiles in the Big Apple among fashion's elite, including having a pleasant run-in with Winnie Harlow.
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
50 Cent Reacts To Young Guru Saying Jay-Z Warned Roc-A-Fella About Fif
When 50 Cent entered the Rap game, even Jay-Z recognized that there was new blood in town. Back in the 1990s, New York was swimming with rising talents, many of which have earned current titles of "icons" and "legends." A handful of those hitmakers have gone on to become some of the entertainment industry's biggest moguls—including Jay-Z and 50 Cent.
