Overwatch 2 Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
After having a rough, if not outright bad, start to the year, Overwatch 2’s early access release is fast approaching. Keep reading to learn more about Overwatch 2, its release date, gameplay, and story. Overwatch 2 Release Date: October 4, 2022 Overwatch 2 will release on October 4, 2022 for Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While […] The post Overwatch 2 Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A new era arrives: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0
During the recently concluded Call of Duty Next Livestream, Infinity Ward revealed their plans for the two latest Call of Duty games. In this article, we will be going through the big changes that will be arriving to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, as well as their release dates.
Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes
In the anime, after 20 years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team […] The post Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Genshin Impact animated series with Ufotable announced
It’s happening, ladies and gentlemen. Genshin Impact’s popularity has been rising ever since it was released in 2020. The 3D open-world game has been adored by fans for it’s collection of interesting characters, beautiful imagery, and a story that hooks you in from the get-go. It seemed inevitable that the franchise would expand beyond just the video game industry.
