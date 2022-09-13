ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

18-wheeler, tow truck crash on Route 17

BLOOMING GROVE – Two trucks collided head-on in the eastbound lanes of Route 17 in Blooming Grove early Thursday afternoon, causing injuries. One of the vehicles was an 18-wheeler while the other was a flatbed tow truck. A medivac helicopter was launched to fly the injured to the hospital.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Intersection improvement project complete in Lagrange

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Department of Public Works has announced the project to improve the intersection of Smith Road, Maloney Road, and Noxon Road (CR-21) in the Town of Lagrange is complete and the sections of Smith and Maloney roads are reopened to traffic. The project involved altering...
Hudson Valley Post

WARNING! Dutchess County Drivers Be Aware of Road Closures This Weekend

When was the last time you got stuck in traffic because of an event that was taking place that you had no idea about? It usually goes like this...you are on your way to something important and out of nowhere, the road you are driving on gets closed down because of a parade or something like it. Happened to me just a few months ago in Poughkeepsie when there was the Pride parade. I had no idea it was scheduled for the day and time I was driving on the arterial and BOOM I was stuck there for 35 minutes.
fox5ny.com

NY storm triggers flooding in Queens

NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County doubles number of bus routes (video)

MONTICELLO – The highly successful “Move Sullivan” public bus service is being expanded. Dubbed “Move Sullivan,” the three-year-old program has been providing service to two dozen stops across 10 locations. It will now add 18 new stops and eight communities. County Manager Josh Potosek said...
101.5 WPDH

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Standoff situation in Peekskill turns into large structure fire

PEEKSKILL – City police responded today to 10 Grant Avenue in Peekskill at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a reported hostage situation. While police were on the scene, a fire started at the house, located at the corner of Grant Avenue and Park Street. Peekskill firefighters on Engines 131 and...
pikecountycourier.com

PCLP power outage explained

Pike County Light & Power Company says they are aware of a widespread outage affecting all of Matamoras, Westfall, Milford Township, Milford Borough and Millrift. A dump truck ripped the 34.5 wires down by Perkins/Farm Plus, they said. They now have a crew on-site. The dump truck broke two poles,...
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
94.3 Lite FM

Fun Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County

The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Obvious clues might lead to your identifying this mystery

Some readers may have been in today’s Mystery Photo building. There are a few hints that could lead you to identify the photo. Send your ideas of where this was taken to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of Duluth quickly recognized the last Mystery. “That’s the lighthouse called Esopus...
