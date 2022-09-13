Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 News Tonight: Missing Senior Citizen Found, Clinton College New Learning Center, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia and missing since Tuesday wandered off from her senior home. Late today she was found alive and responsive in an area the search had been going on for days. Tonight we explained it took a village to bring her home.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
WPMI
High school students in South Carolina post videos of themselves fighting, authorities say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting at school is going to another level at a high school in South Carolina. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department said it has had to file charges against several students at Lugoff-Elgin High School for fighting on school grounds, just five weeks into the school year.
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Experience Authentic Mexican Dishes at Tony’s Cantina!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Step into authentic Mexican culture at Tony’s Cantina Mexican Grill!. Located in Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Tony’s offers a huge menu with many options, a full bar, and more. Try its seasonal Pumpkin Spiced Margarita!. Stop by Tony’s this weekend for...
cn2.com
CN2 Newcast – New Hospital Opening, School District Hosts Town Hall, State Program Tackling Overdoses
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County. On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County. And, in the Rock Hill School District 3 guns were found at three different schools. Those findings prompted...
cn2.com
cn2.com
After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
cn2.com
Second Fort Mill Student Charged After Threats
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – First it was a 14 year old, now a 16 year old. Fort Mill Police saying its investigation is in reference to the written threats discovered at Fort Mill High School on September 8, 2022. FMPD detectives say they have identified a second...
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
cn2.com
Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
cn2.com
The Search Is On for A Missing 79 Year Old Woman in Chester
Fort Lawn, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At this hour the search continues for a missing 79 year woman in Chester County, who as our of broadcast, has not been found yet. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says Judy Pate walked away from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn early Tuesday. We reached out to them, but they have not returned our calls.
cn2.com
York County Habitat Receives $80,000 Grant to Help Build & Repair Homes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County released this week it has been rewarded a grant of $80,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the United States.
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
cn2.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
live5news.com
Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WBTV) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in York County that left a 25-year-old man dead. Tyshawn Malik Benjamin died at an area hospital from his injuries, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say the incident began with a...
First responders recognized after 8-year-old rescued from South Carolina cave
An 8-year-old boy got stuck playing in the caves at a 40-acre rock for over an hour.
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
Man dies after tractor overturns in Cherokee Co.
A Cherokee County man died Tuesday evening when the tractor he was operating overturned.
