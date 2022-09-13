ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
York County, SC
cn2.com

Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
FORT MILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#The Goodies#The York County Sheriff#Elite Air Heat
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Second Fort Mill Student Charged After Threats

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – First it was a 14 year old, now a 16 year old. Fort Mill Police saying its investigation is in reference to the written threats discovered at Fort Mill High School on September 8, 2022. FMPD detectives say they have identified a second...
FORT MILL, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
ROCK HILL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cn2.com

The Search Is On for A Missing 79 Year Old Woman in Chester

Fort Lawn, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At this hour the search continues for a missing 79 year woman in Chester County, who as our of broadcast, has not been found yet. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says Judy Pate walked away from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn early Tuesday. We reached out to them, but they have not returned our calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
LANCASTER, SC
live5news.com

Man shot by SC deputies dies; SLED investigating

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WBTV) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in York County that left a 25-year-old man dead. Tyshawn Malik Benjamin died at an area hospital from his injuries, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Deputies say the incident began with a...
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy