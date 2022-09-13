Read full article on original website
MMA fighter throws wild punch at YouTube star mid-interview, catches him square in the face
Imagine going about with your day, answering interview questions peacefully, and then getting sucker-punched on the face. Imagine if the person who punched you square on the face is not just any person, but an MMA Fighter who has a 3-3 record in six professional bouts. That’s what happened to YouTube personality Sadek in Poland when his face met the fist of Polish welterweight fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik.
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud
Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
Aces MVP A’ja Wilson hits teammate Kelsey Plum with a blunt awakening en route to WNBA Finals Game 2 win
The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from claiming the ultimate prize in the WNBA after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71, in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson has done more than her fair share to shoulder the load offensively, averaging 25 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two most important wins of the Aces’ season. However, Wilson knows that basketball is a team game, and she will need her teammates to step up. And Kelsey Plum, the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP, answered the call in Game 2.
