The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from claiming the ultimate prize in the WNBA after defeating the Connecticut Sun, 85-71, in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson has done more than her fair share to shoulder the load offensively, averaging 25 points and 10.5 rebounds in the two most important wins of the Aces’ season. However, Wilson knows that basketball is a team game, and she will need her teammates to step up. And Kelsey Plum, the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP, answered the call in Game 2.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO