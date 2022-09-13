ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood boy, 14, charged with felony for social media threat to Lyman High School

By WFTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after deputies say he made a threat online that prompted extra security at a local High School.

Students at Lyman High School in Longwood were greeted by additional police on campus Monday after officials say someone made a social media threat against the school.

The school initially said it knew who was behind the threat, which was not deemed to be credible, and that “appropriate disciplinary and legal action” would be applied.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect Monday evening on a felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

Deputies say the suspect is not a Lyman High School student himself.

According to his arrest report, the teen made the post via Snapchat and admitted to doctoring the photograph to add the threats to it, but claimed he did so as a joke.

