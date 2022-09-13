ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to […]
CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day. Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!. 125...
Undefeated Red Devils jump one spot in latest 3A media poll

The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday. SC...
CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Chester Cyclones

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Chester High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
Charlotte put on a really great show for HBCU football and and fans

Charlotte put on a really great show for HBCU football and and fans. Duke's Mayo Classic went all out for Aggies and Eagles. North Carolina A&T football fans are already calling for coach Sam Washington’s job after losing to rival North Carolina Central in a nonconference game. I don’t...
Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.

If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
UNC Basketball finally has their full 2022-23 schedule

The Tar Heels’ basketball schedule has been coming out painfully slow. First we confirmed the non-conference schedule, then the tournaments the Tar Heels are in announced their matchups, and the ACC/B1G Challenge — likely later than usual thanks to the Big 10’s new TV deal that starts without ESPN next year — announced their matchups. All that was missing was the little thing that would actually comprise the meat of the schedule: the 20 game ACC schedule.
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop

STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
