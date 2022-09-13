Read full article on original website
Related
Praying for a miracle: Vigil held for teen seriously injured in rollover crash in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — About one hundred teenagers in Cypress packed the parking lot of a Chick-Fil-A Thursday night praying for their friend who is in a coma. Zoe Moody, 16, was critically injured in a roll-over crash while on her way with a friend to the Bridgeland High School homecoming parade on Monday.
Driver arrested after hitting 2-year-old in north Harris County, flees the scene, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County, according to authorities. This happened at an apartment complex on Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted about the incident shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Man with walker dragged after being hit by car on Westheimer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said a man with a walker was walking across the street Friday morning when he was hit by a car on Westheimer near Lazy Hollow, but then dragged nearly a mile to Dunvale. This happened just before 5:45 a.m. heading east.
fox26houston.com
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
cw39.com
Crash on North Freeway in Spring leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, deputies say
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Spring on Wednesday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 23000 block of the North Freeway near Springwoods Village Parkway. Deputies said a car hit the back of a box truck on the...
cw39.com
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident in Huffman, deputies say
HUFFMAN, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Huffman early Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 24000 block of FM 2100. Deputies say a man was driving when he noticed something last minute in the roadway. The driver struck...
fox26houston.com
Authorities search for suspect who exposed himself near park in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A man exposed himself while a jogger was on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands, authorities say. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say the suspect approached the female jogger, touched her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Video shows robbery victims following suspect’s getaway car after holdup at bank in SE Houston
A shocking cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows when two robbery victims took matters into their own hands. Houston police said the couple went after the suspect, hitting the getaway vehicle with their own car several times. Kenia Hernandez and her family couldn’t believe what they saw while driving...
Mystery casket found buried on woman’s property in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mysterious casket was found buried on a woman’s property in Crosby, Texas. According to KHOU, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch are working together to investigate how a casket ended up buried on Miriam Soza’s property. Soza noticed what she...
Teen headed to homecoming parade in medically induced coma after rollover crash in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — The teen critically injured in a rollover crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress is fighting to stay alive after suffering critical injuries. Her family has identified her as 16-year-old Zoe Moody. Moody's family said she's in a medically induced coma. Doctors do expect her to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Deputy involved in fiery 7-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured in a fiery seven-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Tuesday evening. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash located in the 6900 block of Highway 6 and FM 529 around 8:30 p.m. HCSO Captain...
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
Dad relieved after finding toddler in southwest Houston neighborhood, police say
HOUSTON — A toddler's father said he is relieved after his child was found in a southwest Houston neighborhood Thursday. Police were called just before 6 a.m. to the area of Sands Point Drive near Tarnef Drive. The dad said the child somehow got out the front door. He...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a 2021 Kia Forte in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male, identified as Adam McLin, 34, of Alvin, had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting McLin. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE
Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
Overturned big rig slows traffic along East Freeway near Normandy Street
HOUSTON — An overturned 18-wheeler with a lost load was slowing traffic along the East Freeway Wednesday morning, according to Houston Transtar. According to Transtar, this happened at 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the frontage road near Normandy Street. Three frontage road lanes were blocked but eventually cleared.
Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement is on the scene and the school is on a “hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
Innocent woman shot twice during drive-by near Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON — A woman is in good condition after being shot twice as a gunman drove and fired several times into her home, according to Houston Police. The drive-by shooting happened late Tuesday night on Margarita Street near Wheatley High School and Fifth Ward. Police said the woman was...
KHOU
Houston, TX
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1