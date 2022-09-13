Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem DWI defense opens with discredited witness
POUGHKEEPSIE – The DWI trial for Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem resumed on Thursday with the prosecutors showing bodycam footage from three officers on the scene on February 26, 2020. The primary focus was the administering of the Field Sobriety Test (FST) issued by Poughkeepsie Police Officer James Simmons that night.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man steals car, released, steals second one
SUFFERN – A 19-year-old man is in the Rockland County Jail after allegedly stealing two cars and leading police on a two-state chase. On Tuesday, September 13, Suffern Police arrested the man, whose name was not released, for possessing a stolen vehicle. He was processed and released and approximately...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties woman charged with falsifying inspection records at ‘playcare’ center
SAUGERTIES – A 42-year-old Saugerties woman has been charged with falsifying records concerning inspection compliance at Speckled Frog Playcare LLC at Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties. Angie Paone, also known as Angie Minew, was released on her own recognizance pending a future court appearance. Saugerties Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery police officer put on leave after stalking arrest
State police say off-duty Montgomery police officer Kenneth Memmelaar followed his alleged victim and startled her from behind after waiting in the ShopRite plaza parking lot in Chester for more than 15 minutes.
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
News 12
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect
Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arrest made in fatal Peekskill stabbing and house fire
PEEKSKILL – Police in Peekskill have determined that a man who barricaded himself inside a residence at 10 Grant Avenue in the city and refused to come out, was the man believed to have stabbed another man to death in front of 7 North James Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver in fatal Jeffersonville crash charged with manslaughter
JEFFERSONVILLE – The driver of a vehicle that struck another car killing that motorist, has been arrested by State Police BCI in Liberty and charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter. David Slemmer, 62, of Callicoon was traveling northbound on Jeffersonville North Branch Road in Jeffersonville on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation
HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Officer testifies that Council Chairperson had alcohol on her breath
POUGHKEEPSIE – After finishing jury selection early Wednesday morning, the DWI prosecution of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem began in front of Judge Scott Volkman. Salem is charged with DWI after a February 26, 2020 DWI in which she allegedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man charged with smashing car windows, stealing property
MONTICELLO – A 33-year-old Monticello man has been charged with breaking into vehicles by smashing out windows and stealing property inside them. Monticello Police caught Phillip Jacobs hiding in the back seat of one of the vehicles that had been broken into early Thursday morning. He was charged with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-Time Convicted Man Nabbed Again For Burglary In New Windsor, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man convicted four times for burglary was nabbed again for another alleged home break-in. Dutchess County resident Jesse W. Moranski, age 41, of Beacon, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for an alleged Orange County home burglary in New Windsor. The burglary was uncovered around 3:30 p.m.,...
Walden man indicted in 'road rage' Wallkill crash that killed three people
A Walden man has been indicted in what authorities called a "road rage" crash on Route 17 in Wallkill that killed three people last year. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Anthony Jones, 24, was arrested by state police on Monday. He was arraigned Tuesday in Orange...
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown schools and police investigate AirDrop threat – add security for Friday
MIDDLETOWN – High school officials were made aware of a threat on Thursday, September 15, regarding violence at the Middletown High School pep rally on Friday evening. A student reported the threat published on Apple AirDrop to personnel at approximately 12:45 p.m. According to a district advisory, the student...
Family of missing Saugerties girl in court
A Saugerties case that received nationwide attention was back in court on Wednesday.
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
SPD: Woman arrested for false documents
Saugerties Police Detective Division arrested Angie Paone (Angie Minew), 42 on September 13. Paone was arrested following an investigation involving the Town of Saugerties Building Department and the New York State Office of Children and Family Service (NYSOFCS).
DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed
Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon." On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York...
Comments / 2