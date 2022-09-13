ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Comments / 2


Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem DWI defense opens with discredited witness

POUGHKEEPSIE – The DWI trial for Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem resumed on Thursday with the prosecutors showing bodycam footage from three officers on the scene on February 26, 2020. The primary focus was the administering of the Field Sobriety Test (FST) issued by Poughkeepsie Police Officer James Simmons that night.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man steals car, released, steals second one

SUFFERN – A 19-year-old man is in the Rockland County Jail after allegedly stealing two cars and leading police on a two-state chase. On Tuesday, September 13, Suffern Police arrested the man, whose name was not released, for possessing a stolen vehicle. He was processed and released and approximately...
SUFFERN, NY
News 12

Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect

Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in fatal Peekskill stabbing and house fire

PEEKSKILL – Police in Peekskill have determined that a man who barricaded himself inside a residence at 10 Grant Avenue in the city and refused to come out, was the man believed to have stabbed another man to death in front of 7 North James Street at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver in fatal Jeffersonville crash charged with manslaughter

JEFFERSONVILLE – The driver of a vehicle that struck another car killing that motorist, has been arrested by State Police BCI in Liberty and charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter. David Slemmer, 62, of Callicoon was traveling northbound on Jeffersonville North Branch Road in Jeffersonville on the...
CALLICOON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation

HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Officer testifies that Council Chairperson had alcohol on her breath

POUGHKEEPSIE – After finishing jury selection early Wednesday morning, the DWI prosecution of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem began in front of Judge Scott Volkman. Salem is charged with DWI after a February 26, 2020 DWI in which she allegedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man charged with smashing car windows, stealing property

MONTICELLO – A 33-year-old Monticello man has been charged with breaking into vehicles by smashing out windows and stealing property inside them. Monticello Police caught Phillip Jacobs hiding in the back seat of one of the vehicles that had been broken into early Thursday morning. He was charged with...
MONTICELLO, NY

Public Safety

Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

SPD: Woman arrested for false documents

Saugerties Police Detective Division arrested Angie Paone (Angie Minew), 42 on September 13. Paone was arrested following an investigation involving the Town of Saugerties Building Department and the New York State Office of Children and Family Service (NYSOFCS).
SAUGERTIES, NY

Comments / 0

