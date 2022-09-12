ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco talks 'love at first sight' with Tom Pelphrey as they make Emmys red carpet debut

By Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

What's better than one Emmy-nominated star ? An Emmy-nominated couple!

Kaley Cuoco , in a pink tulle dress with floral accents, made her red carpet debut with boyfriend and "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey , who opted for a traditional black suit and tie. The two looked smitten with each other and shared a laugh while posing for photographers.

Monday is a big night for Cuoco and Pelphrey who are both nominated , the former for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "The Flight Attendant," and the latter for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his "Ozark" performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSbYz_0hsnntF500
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray, Getty Images

Their red carpet debut comes four months after "The Flight Attendant" star confirmed their romance in May, sharing photos of the two cuddling up on an outdoorsy getaway. In one of the pictures Cuoco shared, the "Ozark" actor kissed her on the cheek.

"Life lately," she captioned the post. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Pelphrey also shared Polaroid photos at the time of him with Cuoco alongside a lengthy quote about love.

"'But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you,'" the caption began.

The actor continued: "'And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place.'"

"'Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving,'" Pelphrey ended.

Before dating Pelphrey, Cuoco was married to Karl Cook since 2018 until the two announced they were getting divorced in September 2021.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement provided to USA TODAY by Cuoco's representative Melissa Kates. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The former couple added: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Contributing: Erin Jensen, Naledi Ushe, Amy Haneline

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kaley Cuoco talks 'love at first sight' with Tom Pelphrey as they make Emmys red carpet debut

