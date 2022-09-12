ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Fact check: Incidents at South Carolina gas station, grocery store unrelated to kidnapping

By BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: There have been recent kidnapping attempts in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Purported kidnapping attempts in one of South Carolina's biggest cities prompted hundreds of social media users to share a warning to their networks.

“Facebook friends in Rock Hill …… beware!” reads the start of a Sept. 8 Facebook post that was shared more than 600 times in one day. In the post, the user described two purported incidents: a “failed kidnapping attempt” at a gas station near a middle school and another at a Food Lion grocery store where a child was “near abducted.”

Police did respond to reports of suspicious activity at those locations, but a department spokesperson said claims of kidnapping attempts at those places were “not substantiated” through its investigations. A Food Lion spokesperson also said the claims were “not accurate.”

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YMAl_0hsnnsMM00
South Carolina Spencer Holladay, USA TODAY Network

Incidents at grocery store, gas station were not related to kidnapping

Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis told USA TODAY there was “not validity to these claims.”

The department responded to reports of suspicious activity at both locations mentioned in the Facebook post, but Chavis said claims of kidnapping and sex trafficking attempts were “not substantiated through the investigation.”

A person reported that a child had been taken by an adult at the Food Lion, but responding officers discovered the child had come to the store “with the same adult in the same vehicle,” Chavis said.

Food Lion spokesperson Matt Harakal told USA TODAY the Facebook post was “not accurate.” Harakal said a father leaving the store was “struggling to corral his child," prompting a bystander to call police.

Fact check: False claim of traffickers targeting victims through markers, shopping carts

Chavis said police were called to the gas station four hours later after a person reported feeling “uncomfortable how close someone was to them and their child,” but no crime had been committed.

Later, in a Facebook post, the department acknowledged that fear was spreading through the community, but it warned that "Using Social Media to perpetuate rumor is discouraged.”

“Please be careful posting/sharing information that has not been verified as factual,” the Sept. 8 post said . “Crimes of a serious nature that are corroborated through investigation are released and reported by the media.”

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that there have been recent kidnapping attempts in Rock Hill, South Carolina. While the local police department did respond to calls of suspicious activity, reports of kidnapping attempts were “not substantiated” through its investigations.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Incidents at South Carolina gas station, grocery store unrelated to kidnapping

