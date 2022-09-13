ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Boxing champ Amir Khan regrets accusing Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife: 'I lost a good friend'

Boxing champions Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua embarked on a bitter feud in 2017 when the former lightweight champion accused the heavyweight star of sleeping with his wife. Khan claimed in a string of tweets in the summer of 2017 that his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, was sleeping with Joshua. Khan and his wife split and took the feud to social media, mud-slinging accusations at each other.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Tyson Fury’s boxing record ‘laughable’ compared to Anthony Joshua’s, slams Eddie Hearn ahead of proposed title fight

TYSON FURY possesses a 'laughable' boxing record in comparison to Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn once claimed. The Matchroom boss has been AJ's promoter since he turned professional in 2013, overseeing fights against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte. Joshua is currently licking his wounds following another defeat to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, becomes the next family member to follow in the legend's footsteps as he turns his back on football to sign a deal with 'Professional Fighters League': 'I have a legacy to live up to'

Biaggio Ali Walsh - the grandson of all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali - has announced that is following in his family's combat sport footsteps by signing his first amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old will now be available to compete in the 2022 PFL's tournament finals in...
NFL
MMAmania.com

UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight

Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua hasn’t spoken to Amir Khan since wife accusations

Amir Khan admits his hasty accusations against Anthony Joshua about sleeping with his wife Faryal ended their relationship. Despite being two of the UK’s biggest names over the years, Khan’s astonishing tweets caused a rift unrepairable to this day. The incident in 2017 sent shockwaves through the British...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral

Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw

Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
WWE
The US Sun

Chuck Liddell makes bold prediction for Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul

UFC HALL OF FAMER Chuck Liddell doesn't expect Jake Paul to remain undefeated much longer. Ahead of Paul's much-publicized bout with 48-year-old Anderson Silva, Liddell told Fight Hub TV he thinks this is "a dangerous fight for (Paul)." Liddell believes that Paul, 25, "has nothing to lose" against former UFC...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ booked in ultimate freakshow fight vs. Kouzi at Super RIZIN

RIZIN Fighting Federation is about to give Fight Circus a serious run for its money in the freakshow fight department. Last night (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022), RIZIN held a press conference to announce an additional match up for the upcoming doubleheader event day of Sept. 25, 2022. Going down at Super RIZIN, popular kickboxing star, “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka will return against ... Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight

By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day

It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE
The Independent

Eddie Hearn predicts Jake Paul victory over former UFC champion Anderson Silva

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted that Jake Paul will defeat Anderson Silva when the pair square off in a boxing match in October.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out each man he has fought, while Silva is a former UFC champion with a 3-1 pro boxing record. Silva’s MMA record has been inconsistent in recent years, but the 47-year-old is seen by many as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. The Brazilian’s seven-year run as UFC middleweight champion remains the longest in the history of the company. The corresponding 16-fight...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title

Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
WWE

