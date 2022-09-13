ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash

UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WSAZ

Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
wchstv.com

Excavator arson may be related to $2 million Kanawha County project

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Demolition of Dilapidated Structures Program is a more than $2 million project aimed at cleaning up blighted homes in Kanawha County. The project came to a standstill Wednesday morning after an excavator caught fire. "This is taking care of blighted properties, health hazards (and)...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Four arrested after search warrant at Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four people were arrested on various charges Friday morning after a search warrant at a home in Huntington, police said. William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers, residents of a home in the 100 block of North Walnut Street, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Man charged after breaking into school property, attempting to start dumpster fire

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Thursday after Milton police said he attempted to set a dumpster on fire near an elementary school, prompting a temporary lockdown. Thaddeus Reams, 35, of Milton is accused of breaking into the school’s press box at its football field, taking a microphone and attempting to set a dumpster on fire at the field, according to the Milton Police Department.
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County excavator fire investigated as arson

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an excavator caught fire earlier today in Kanawha County. The Institute Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded around 6:53 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 14, to the 800 Block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar. The KCSO says as of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Lootpress

Huntington man arrested for death of woman whose body was found by railroad tracks

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found last week. Reports from the Huntington Police Department indicate that Peter VanMaasdam, 31 of Huntington, was arrested by authorities with the department’s Detectives Bureau and Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force on Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Cool Ridge Family needs help in arson investigation

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – A woman in Cool Ridge is asking the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for a house fire on her son’s property. Tammy Redden lived on the property on Bennington Road in Coolridge for 10 years before her and her husband divorced.  After her ex-husband passed away […]
COOL RIDGE, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies investigating reported break-in at Mingo County church

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Mingo County are asking for the public’s help with information on a break-in at a church. The break-in was reported at the Old Jenny’s Creek Church sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Summersville mayor looks for solutions after multiple injured in parade accident

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple people are recovering after an accident during the Firemen’s Parade at the annual Nicholas County Potato Festival Friday night. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer said two teenage girls and an adult woman were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries after coming in contact with a low-hanging phone cable after the parade.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha City murder case goes to grand jury

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury will hear a case for a man charged with murder in Kanawha County. In Kanawha County Magistrate Court today, Thursday, Sept. 15, Magistrate Pete Lopez found enough evidence to turn over the case against Vestal Harper to a grand jury. Harper is accused of 1st-degree murder in the […]
CHARLESTON, WV

