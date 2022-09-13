Read full article on original website
Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash
UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
wchstv.com
Excavator arson may be related to $2 million Kanawha County project
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Demolition of Dilapidated Structures Program is a more than $2 million project aimed at cleaning up blighted homes in Kanawha County. The project came to a standstill Wednesday morning after an excavator caught fire. "This is taking care of blighted properties, health hazards (and)...
lootpress.com
Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with...
wchstv.com
Police: Four arrested after search warrant at Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four people were arrested on various charges Friday morning after a search warrant at a home in Huntington, police said. William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers, residents of a home in the 100 block of North Walnut Street, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
Police: Man charged after breaking into school property, attempting to start dumpster fire
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Thursday after Milton police said he attempted to set a dumpster on fire near an elementary school, prompting a temporary lockdown. Thaddeus Reams, 35, of Milton is accused of breaking into the school’s press box at its football field, taking a microphone and attempting to set a dumpster on fire at the field, according to the Milton Police Department.
wchstv.com
Tractor-trailer crash spills produce, closes one lane of I-77 in Jackson County, W.Va.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One southbound lane of Interstate 77 was closed Wednesday morning after officials said a tractor-trailer carrying produce crashed into a bridge in Jackson County, West Virginia. The crash was reported overnight near the Fairplain exit. Deputies said the tractor-trailer crashed into the bridge and...
Kanawha County excavator fire investigated as arson
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an excavator caught fire earlier today in Kanawha County. The Institute Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded around 6:53 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 14, to the 800 Block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar. The KCSO says as of […]
Huntington man arrested for death of woman whose body was found by railroad tracks
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was arrested Wednesday and faces charges in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found last week. Reports from the Huntington Police Department indicate that Peter VanMaasdam, 31 of Huntington, was arrested by authorities with the department’s Detectives Bureau and Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force on Wednesday.
Cool Ridge Family needs help in arson investigation
COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – A woman in Cool Ridge is asking the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for a house fire on her son’s property. Tammy Redden lived on the property on Bennington Road in Coolridge for 10 years before her and her husband divorced. After her ex-husband passed away […]
wchstv.com
Excavator found on fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County; possible arson suspected
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Law enforcement in Kanawha County are investigating after an excavator was found on fire Wednesday morning. The excavator was found on fire along Storver Road in Dunbar early Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it is investigating the...
wchstv.com
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on I-64 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 East. Dispatchers said the wreck happened about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near the Teays Valley exit. Two vehicles were involved. A photo from West Virginia 511 showed...
South Charleston police search for breaking and entering suspect
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering incident that happened last week. The SCPD says they received a report that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the suspect “made entry” into a vehicle in a South Charleston […]
wchstv.com
Deputies investigating reported break-in at Mingo County church
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Mingo County are asking for the public’s help with information on a break-in at a church. The break-in was reported at the Old Jenny’s Creek Church sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond after ATV flips in Kanawha
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews responded to a crash Tuesday after an ATV flipped. The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Branch Road in the Witcher Creek area. Dispatchers said medics were at the scene and there was one...
wchstv.com
Fayette Sheriff's Office trying to identify man as part of burglary investigation
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies are trying to identify a man they believe possibly could be connected to a burglary. The burglary occurred between Sept. 3 and Sept. 13 in the Lookout area, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
Summersville mayor looks for solutions after multiple injured in parade accident
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple people are recovering after an accident during the Firemen’s Parade at the annual Nicholas County Potato Festival Friday night. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer said two teenage girls and an adult woman were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries after coming in contact with a low-hanging phone cable after the parade.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police: Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill doctor
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill a doctor, and a medical facility in Wayne County was closed as a precaution. Steven Eric Asbury, 45, of Wayne was arrested on Wednesday after State Police...
Kanawha City murder case goes to grand jury
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury will hear a case for a man charged with murder in Kanawha County. In Kanawha County Magistrate Court today, Thursday, Sept. 15, Magistrate Pete Lopez found enough evidence to turn over the case against Vestal Harper to a grand jury. Harper is accused of 1st-degree murder in the […]
