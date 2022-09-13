MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Thursday after Milton police said he attempted to set a dumpster on fire near an elementary school, prompting a temporary lockdown. Thaddeus Reams, 35, of Milton is accused of breaking into the school’s press box at its football field, taking a microphone and attempting to set a dumpster on fire at the field, according to the Milton Police Department.

MILTON, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO