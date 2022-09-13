Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson demolition begins

Demolition is underway once popular North Las Vegas hotel and casino.

Crews started tearing down Texas Station in addition to Fiesta Henderson.

For years, Texas Station was a place many locals created memories.

“What else are we going to do, there are things to do but you have the Fiesta that is gone and the Texas that is gone,” says nearby resident, Ava Smith.

Monday crews started demolition on Texas Station as many residents stopped by to grab a photo.

“We wanted to see it going down, I just couldn't believe they were going to tear it down instead of selling it to someone else,” says resident, Tracy Bae.

Across the valley, Fiesta Henderson was also being taken down.

In a release, Red Rock Resorts stated the permanent closures will allow the company to reinvest in other properties.

They also said about a third of employees were offered jobs at other locations.

Meanwhile, in the Southwest part of the valley construction on the new Durango Resort and Casino is well underway.

“There is not much over here for the kids to do,” says Smith.

Smith is disappointed and says Texas Station was a place for her whole family.

She and many others wonder what could come next.

“Something they can do for the community as far as entertainment, I don't know maybe skating rink , a closer movie theater. “

Red Rock Resorts did not say what will happen next at the properties.