Girls Volleyball Scoreboard for Sept. 12: Alivia Hamel’s 21 kills, late run pushes Ludlow past Chicopee Comp & more

SPRINGFIELD – The Westfield High School boys soccer team ran into a road block Thursday. Ryan Vedovelli scored two goals and Pope Francis past visiting Westfield, 3-0. Cody Martins got the scoring started for Pope Francis, scoring 10 minutes into the game off a pass from Jonathan Goncalves. Westfield (0-1-1) looked to even things up when they received a penalty kick due to a Cardinals’ hand ball in the box, but a great save from goalie Alberto Truoiolo kept the Bombers off the board.
SOUTH HADLEY -- A late penalty call against Frontier gave the South Hadley boy’s soccer team the chance to snatch a draw, and Charlie Anischik did not disappoint from the spot. Anischik buried the penalty, and South Hadley walked away with a 2-2 draw against Frontier on Thursday.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Pope Francis girl’s soccer team earned an impressive 8-0 road win against Greenfield on Thursday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may...
WESTFIELD - The Westfield High School football home opener against Northampton Friday night (Sept. 16) has been postponed due to a Covid-related issue regarding the Blue Devils, team officials announced Thursday evening. “We are disappointed that we are not playing,” Westfield High School football coach Rob Parent said. “We wish...
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Friday’s Game of the Week will showcase two teams with contrasting offenses. No. 8 Agawam is leaning on its rushing game this fall. With most of the program’s offensive line back...
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive is trying something different this fall. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the second installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, and the Connecticut Sun staved off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3 on Thursday night. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now...
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Do you want the chicken or the hot dog? Either way, you can eat well while doing good with hometown nonprofits at the Big E this month. When the Eastern States Exposition opens its 17-day run on Sept. 16, the Lions Clubs from both West Springfield and Agawam will be there with grills blazing, serving food at eateries across the road from each other in the West Springfield fairground.
The WNBA Championship is happening this week between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun. However, did you know the Sun's Head Athletic Trainor is originally from Springfield?
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
The West Springfield police will ticket and or tow any vehicle parked on the streets surrounding The Big E Fair.
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel...
After the Longmeadow Police Department posted to social media looking for help in finding a resident's missing bike, Bob the Bike Man Charland decided to donate a bike to her.
A Springfield man is in custody after allegedly hitting a police officer in the face. Agawam Police searching for suspect in dirt bike theft. Agawam Police are asking for the public’s help on a stolen dirt bike case they’re working on. Holyoke officials looking for person accused of...
Students at the Amherst Regional High School were dismissed due to several fires that were set in bathrooms on Thursday morning.
The Stavros Center for Independent living hosted a hiring event Thursday.
A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have ruled the suspicious death of a 70-year-old South Hadley man as a homicide. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 70-year-old David A. Weise Sr. was found deceased in his South Hadley home on Lawn Street Friday afternoon. The case is under...
