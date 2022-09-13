Girls Volleyball Scoreboard for Sept. 12: Alivia Hamel’s 21 kills, late run pushes Ludlow past Chicopee Comp & more

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Do you want the chicken or the hot dog? Either way, you can eat well while doing good with hometown nonprofits at the Big E this month. When the Eastern States Exposition opens its 17-day run on Sept. 16, the Lions Clubs from both West Springfield and Agawam will be there with grills blazing, serving food at eateries across the road from each other in the West Springfield fairground.

