All-Time Series Record: Indiana leads the series 4-0 *Odds/lines subject to change. T&C’s apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Western Kentucky are off to a 2-0 start with wins against Austin Peay at home and at Hawaii. The Hilltoppers are scoring 43.5 points per game with points coming from both their offense and defense.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO