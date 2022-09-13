Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society hosting Buddy Walk next month
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society as they unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support for people with developmental disabilities, take the first step and donate or register today! Help spread the word; all are welcome for a day of celebration! The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness.
Dinner & silent auction fundraiser to benefit The Dream Center of Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The first ever dinner & silent auction fundraiser to benefit The Dream Center of Baldwin County is happening this month. Enjoy delicious food while learning more about this vital organization from guest speakers Sheriff Hoss Mack, Pastor Joe Aldrete, and other VIP guests. Bid on fabulous goods and services donated by area businesses, buy raffle tickets for an amazing giveaway, and most importantly, learn how you can make a difference in the lives of at-risk kids in our community! This event is limited to 150 attendees so get your tickets quick!
Recipe: Rouses Blueberry Coffee Cake
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino at Rouses made a blueberry coffee cake. 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Coat a Bundt or 8″ x 12″ pan well with nonstick cooking spray. 2. For the topping: Mix brown sugar, ⅔ cup of the flour and the cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in ½ cup of the butter. Topping mixture will be crumbly. Set aside.
Kevin Hart to perform in Mobile: What you need to know
UPDATE (9/12 10:43 a.m.): According to officials with the Mobile Civic Center, the time of the event has been changed to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Famous comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform his comedy show “Reality Check” at the Mobile Civic Center in November, according to […]
Daphne 7-year-old lands role on Netflix series
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s making a name for himself in the acting world at just 7-years-old. “Did you ever think this would happen at your age right now,” asked WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown. “No,” EJ Sanchez replied. Sanchez has modeled for several years, but last September he added acting to his resume, auditioning […]
Daphne Community Spirit Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Daphne is getting ready for the 2022 Community Spirit Day event. This is the second year for the celebration, originated and funded by volunteers from the neighborhoods of Daphmont and Olde Towne Daphne. Thomas Warner and Sandy Robinson stopped by FOX10 News at...
Temporary curfew goes into effect for Satsuma teens homecoming week
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -A mandatory curfew is in effect all this week, for teens under 19 who live in Satsuma. The ordinance, signed by Mayor Mark Barlow, is to keep the fun from potentially getting violent. “Our intentions are not to restrict anybody’s movement or anything, but just to make...
Mobile’s Malaga Inn nominated for USA Today’s Best Haunted Hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s most popular hotels has been nominated for the USA Today’s Top 10 Best Haunted Hotels. Malaga Inn could be one of the top 10 if the hotel gets enough votes. Malaga Inn was built in 1862 as twin townhouses by two brothers-in-law, according to the hotel’s website. The […]
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
BCHBA Fishing Tournament happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Home Builders Association Fishing Tournament is happening this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds are to benefit the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. Saturday, September 17. Time: Safe Light to 2 p.m. Weigh-in at American Legion Hall Beach in...
Recipe: Lucy’s Pepper Jelly Glazed Meatballs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy’s Pepper Jelly Glazed Meatballs. •Combine ground beef, Italian sausage, green onions, eggs, garlic, bread crumbs, kosher salt and black pepper in a large bowl. Mix until well combined. •Shape meatballs by the tablespoon. You should get roughly 40 meatballs. •Line meatballs on a baking...
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
What’s on tap? Oktoberfest at Oyster City Brewing Company
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The new Oyster City Brewing Company in downtown Mobile is gearing up for an Oktoberfest celebration! The event will take place on Saturday, September 17. It will feature food, music, games... and of course some new brews!. Here’s some information on two of the many brews...
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
Swim school set to build new facility 2 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an empty field now on American Way in Daphne -- but in a few months -- “Haley’s Little Fish” Swim School is set to take shape. “To see this and see... I get so emotional... Seeing what’s to come -- is so exciting for me,” said Haley Craig, owner of Haley’s Little Fish.
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
