MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society as they unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support for people with developmental disabilities, take the first step and donate or register today! Help spread the word; all are welcome for a day of celebration! The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO