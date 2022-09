Celebrate the City of Warmth by enjoying the Brentwood community parade on Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon. The parade takes place in conjunction with the annual Brentwood Days festival. The 2022 parade theme is “Gold Medal Community.” Alex Cavallini of the Olympic-medal winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal. Grab a spot along the route: From West Swan Circle, the parade goes south on High School Drive, west on Madge Avenue, and south on Bremerton, across Manchester to the Brentwood Sports Complex.

BRENTWOOD, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO