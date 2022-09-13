Read full article on original website
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Nonprofit takes ownership of Twin Towers Mall in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Twin Towers Mall is under new ownership. The mall now belongs to Illinois Business Financial Services, a nonprofit that provides financial resources through loans, grants and other programs, according to a release. IBFS President and CEO Erik Reader says the organization has a...
Peoria Public Works wants community’s input for Wisconsin Ave renovations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In the next few years, over $14 million will into upgrading Wisconsin Ave and the Peoria Department of Public Works is asking for public input. “What we’re trying to create is a more cohesive corridor for all along Wisconsin and for all residents,” Communications manager of public works Nick McMillion said. “We would like to hear from residents and citizens that live in Wisconsin.”
Repairs to Springfield Road over I-474 in East Peoria begin Friday
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One-lane traffic is coming to the Springfield Road bridge over Interstate 474 Friday. The Illinois Department of Transportation says repairs will bring traffic down to one lane controlled by temporary signals and is expected to be completed in one to two weeks. IDOT says...
Peoria teachers, District 150 enter third mediation session hopeful
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Federation of Teachers are in mediation for a third time Thursday evening. The two sides have been negotiating a new deal since the old contract expired in the Summer. The mood is cautiously optimistic after two previous mediation sessions ended without a deal. However, both sides remain confident a deal can get done.
McLean County rolling out 911 text option
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Starting on Monday, you can now text 911 in an emergency in McLean County. Director of the McLean County 911 Communication center Rhonda Flegel said they rolled this out to provide those who can’t call a way to get help. “It’s going to...
First woman named to serve as McLean County State’s Attorney
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A local lawyer made history Thursday evening when she was selected to become the first woman to hold the office of McLean County State’s Attorney. Erika Reynolds has been an assistant McLean County prosecutor since 2015, and has led the office’s Crimes Against Children...
UPDATE: Miller Park Zoo has new director
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Miller Park Zoo, run by Bloomington’s city government, has a new director. Jay Pratte comes to the zoo after holding positions at the Dallas Zoo, Zoo Atlanta, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and the Utica Zoo. Pratte’s annual salary is $91,000...
One dead in Peoria County crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has died after a two vehicle crash in Rural Peoria County Wednesday night. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says it happened on Lancaster Road around 8:30 PM. A vehicle was heading eastbound on Lancaster Road, and was turning left into a parking lot,...
UPDATE: 2 pedestrians, ISU students critical after being hit by vehicle outside Pub II Thursday
UPDATE 1:55 P.M. - Illinois State University Police say that the two are students at Illinois State University. Police say counseling services are available by calling 309-438-3655. UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. - Normal Police say two pedestrians, both men, are in critical condition after the crash. One of those was lifeflighted...
Local financial advisor discusses inflation’s impact
PEORIA (25 News Now) - People in Peoria are watching their wallets. Whether it’s eating out less or leaving out the luxuries, almost everyone is trying to save some money. But not every idea is a good idea when thinking of adding or saving money. “We always caution to...
One person makes it out safely after an accidental apartment fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Fire Department continues to remain busy this week after responding to a call about a house fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the Grove Apartments area around 1:20 a.m. This was at the 1500 Block of W. Candletree Dr. right off of N. University Street between Titan Fitness Peoria and Rogy’s Learning Place.
12th person arrested in connection with Aug. 26 fight at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 12th person has been arrested in connection with the August 26 fight at Peoria Stadium. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the person is a 15-year-old boy. That juvenile was arrested for mob action. That boy was a student at Peoria Public Schools. Police...
Gunfire on Peoria’s south side leaves 1 person wounded
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens of gunshots were reported at two locations Wednesday night on Peoria’s south side, leaving one person wounded and police looking for several suspects. Just 9:15 p.m., police said a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicated 35 shots fired in the 1900 block of West...
2nd juvenile arrested in connection with June 30 armed cab driver robbery; participated in other incidents
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a second juvenile has been arrested in connection with the June 30 armed robbery of a cab driver - and that the juvenile was a participant in a handful of other incidents. Police say the 16-year-old juvenile was arrested as law enforcement...
UPDATE: Normal Police say suspect in hotel standoff had a BB gun
UPDATE (9:05 p.m.) - Normal Police say the rifle pointed out of a hotel window toward a busy parking lot Wednesday afternoon may have been a BB gun. In a news release, Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said officers were called about 2:20 p.m. to Comfort Suites on Greenbriar Drive after someone was seen pointing a rifle out a hotel window towards the Walmart parking lot on the northeast part of town.
Suspect identified in connection with Aug. 8 armed robbery of cab driver; police requesting public’s help
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have identified a suspect in connection with an armed robbery of a cab driver on August 8. Peoria Police say Omarvelous Blakes, 18, has not been located and arrested in connection with the armed robbery. The police department is asking for the public’s...
How will courts handle the transition from cash bail?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As the end of cash bail in Illinois draws closer, prosecutors and judges are pouring over the new legislation trying to translate it from legalese into courtroom rules. As incoming Interim Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson prepares the office for the new changes, he’s...
Early morning armed robbery under investigation in Bartonville
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - Bartonville Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at the Hardee’s in Bartonville. Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree confirms to 25 News that it happened just before 5:45 AM Wednesday. Segree says the suspect had his face covered when he came inside the...
