Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history.
NBC News
Michigan Attorney General says abortion tops all other issues in November
Senator Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.) announced plans to introduce a bill that would restrict abortion to 15 weeks nationally, breaking from many Republicans who are trying to steer the national conversation away from abortion. Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Meet the Press NOW after the state’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of putting the abortion referendum on the ballot.Sept. 13, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Michigan voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel Warns ‘The Lives Of Women Are On The Ballot’
Michigan voters literally have a choice in the midterms about whether they or their daughters, sisters, wives, and granddaughters can be saved if they experience life-threatening pregnancy complications. They will have to decide whether any of their female loved ones who are raped or are victims of incest, can get an abortion if they become pregnant. They will also be voting on whether to allow or prevent women in the state of Michigan from being jailed for several years if they use prescription medication or any other method to induce an abortion.
Gretchen Whitmer's Chances of Beating Tudor Dixon, According to Poll
Michigan's Democratic governor holds large leads among college-educated and non-college-educated women because of abortion rights.
President Biden walks into Detroit Auto Show holding hands with Michigan Gov. Whitmer [PHOTO]
President Joe Biden walked into the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday, hand-in-hand with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Trump supporters may be trying to "destabilize" midterms with deluge of records requests
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election officials across the U.S. are facing what many believe appears to be a coordinated effort to overwhelm their offices just as employees are mailing out absentee ballots and preparing for the 2022 midterms. Critics say the deluge of requests hitting election offices is the work of prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Wisconsin judge doesn't suspend his absentee ballot ruling
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots.The ruling was expected to be quickly appealed by Democrats, who raised the concern that voters will face "whiplash" with potentially changing rules after absentee ballots are sent next week. The case is expected to ultimately end up before the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, but it's unclear whether there could be a ruling before the midterm election that's just eight...
Whitmer kidnap plot defendants no longer required to wear ankle tethers
TRAVERSE CITY − Five defendants facing state charges in a failed plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will no longer be required to wear ankle tethers, an Antrim County judge ruled Friday. "Given the defendant’s performance on bond, the court no longer sees the need for the tethers," said...
Meet the Michigan clerk who breaks down election law to candidates in viral Twitter threads
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. Barb Byrum wears a lot of hats: county clerk, hardware store owner and lawyer. In her free time, she also schools misled and conspiratorial political figures in Michigan with zingy, informative […] The post Meet the Michigan clerk who breaks down election law to candidates in viral Twitter threads appeared first on Michigan Advance.
At Detroit auto show, Biden praises American workers, progress on climate crisis
President Joe Biden touted the emerging electric vehicle market during a nearly three-hour visit to the North American International Auto Show on Wednesday at Huntington Place. Biden’s visit included a tour of the showroom floor and 30-minute rally that was packed with area union workers and elected officials. “We’re...
