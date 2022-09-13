Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
Fox5 KVVU
Pickleball championship coming to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pickleball championship event is coming to the Las Vegas Strip later this year. The 2022 Bubly Team Championships will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Friday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 18. The even will air on Tennis Channel on Friday and Saturday, then ABC on Sunday.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties. According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
nevadabusiness.com
Core Advisory Partners Arranges Financing for the Bend, a Mixed Use Development in Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — CORE Advisory Partners (“CORE”), a full-service capital markets brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the closing of the construction financing for The Bend, Southwest Las Vegas’ newest mixed-use project. The Bend, developed by premier retail developer J Dapper of Dapper Companies, will be a destination mixed use property located at the northwest corner of Sunset Rd. and Durango Dr. Phase 1 of The Bend will feature a curation of beloved local and regional eateries, bars, and services tenants while Phase 2 will be anchored by Electric Pickle, an experiential pickleball and food and beverage venue.
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”. Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.
thehypemagazine.com
Afrikfest Returns for the 4th Year Making History with a 3-Day Weekend Celebration of African Culture
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 through September 24 of 2022. Today they’ve announced the return of their festival kicking off at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Afrikfest is a beautiful opportunity for the Nevada community to learn about African culture and traditions directly from African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, and Afro-Latinos. Now in their 4th year, this year’s event is made possible by the World Renowned, MGM Hotel and Resorts, and Kingdom of Kush Investment Group, the foundation and future international business hub for smart city economic and cultural growth in Africa and the Diaspora.
knpr
The man who helped bring major events to Las Vegas announces retirement
You can chart the evolution of Las Vegas’ concert and sports industries through the resume of Pat Christenson. Initially brought to Las Vegas in 1980, he helped open UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center in 1983. And he had a vision: To bring major live acts and professional sports to Southern Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
fb101.com
LAS VEGAS’ HARD HAT LOUNGE ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERS
Las Vegas’ iconic dive bar Hard Hat Lounge is officially in the hands of hometown hero Frank Sidoris and Pizza-lebrity Robby Cunningham. The dynamic duo and longtime best friends bring new life to the institution starting today, September 12, with special soft opening hours of 5pm-2am. Respecting tradition and...
Where to watch Game 3 of the WNBA Finals
While the Aces face off against the Connecticut Suns on the east coast, many fans will be cheering them on right here in the Las Vegas Valley.
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished
It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
The Coffee Class Announces Henderson Grand Opening on September 24
It’s the second location for the local cafe, which will add still another location next year, at UnCommons Las Vegas
Las Vegas Strip Gets Key Covid News
The Las Vegas Strip seems bigger than life -- an adult theme park built by magic and dreams. It's a place to either escape reality or live a heightened version of it. In many ways, when you get lost in the sea of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , Wynn Resorts (WYNN) , and the other titans of that 4.2-mile stretch of land, you feel as of you're in another land entirely.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: This Red Rock Country Club home offers indoor and outdoor bliss
The Red Rock Country Club is, quite possibly, the height of luxury in Las Vegas, a sprawling, masterplanned community where elegance exudes from every corner. It’s host to a 7,001-yard, par-72 private mountain course and a 6,883-yard, par-72 public arroyo course, both designed by Arnold Palmer and featuring rolling fairways, dramatic water features and multitiered greens. And a home has become available in this desert-based paradise, one with plenty of room for both large families and large get-togethers.
vegas24seven.com
Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort and More, Returns to Orleans Arena on October 15
Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,. Too $hort and More, Returns to Orleans Arena on October 15. Pacific Concert Group and Q100.5’s Nightmare on Q Street returns to Orleans Arena on Saturday, October 15, featuring top ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop and rap artists. Starring hip-hop icon The Game, the concert will feature performances by special guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort, Digital Underground, The Luniz and A Lighter Shade of Brown.
8newsnow.com
Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
