Russell Wilson throws first TD in Denver Broncos uniform to Jerry Jeudy

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson has a history of throwing touchdown passes in Seattle. In fact, the new Denver Broncos signal caller entered Monday night’s season opener having thrown 156 career regular-season touchdowns in the Pacific Northwest.

Each of those 156 came with Wilson as a member of the Seahawks. Making his Broncos debut in front of his former fans Monday evening, that changed in the second quarter.

Facing boos from Seahawks fans , Wilson responded by throwing a 67-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter. As you will see below, the ball was a bit underthrown. But Jeudy was able to come away with it and take it the distance to tie the game up at 10.

You have to give Jeudy credit for not only coming away with the ball, but being able to take it the distance for the score. As for Wilson, this wasn’t one of the best balls he’s ever thrown. But it did the trick.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos up against it in Seattle

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

On the other side, new Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith seemingly outplayed Wilson in the first half. The veteran journeyman completed 17-of-18 passes for 164 yards with two touchdowns in the first two quarters alone.

After somewhat of a slow start and with some nerves kicking in, Wilson was also able to do his thing en route to helping Denver make it a four-point game heading into the break. The future Hall of Famer completed 10-of-15 passes for 206 yards in the first half.

