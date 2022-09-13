Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisnewsroom.org
Welcome to the ‘hellhole’? Republican Darren Bailey is now living in the Hancock to ‘immerse’ himself in the city he disses
CHICAGO – It’s not quite like former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne moving into Cabrini-Green — but Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is now living in the former John Hancock Center, one of Chicago’s most iconic high-rises, to “immerse” himself “in the culture” of a city he’s repeatedly dubbed a “hellhole.”
Comments / 0