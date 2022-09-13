Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
Related
PnB Rock fatally shot at popular LA restaurant
PnB Rock has been shot. A video of the Philadelphia rapper appearing to show him lying on the floor surrounded by blood has circulated on social media. Due to its graphic content, rolling out will not share the video. The incident happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. Reportedly, 20 minutes before the shooting, his girlfriend posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram Story.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s
On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death
PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
hotnewhiphop.com
Security Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks Out
The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Passes Away At 30
PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
The 30-year-old was shot in front of his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang as they ate lunch Monday Rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot during a robbery in a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant Monday. He was 30 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz did not name the rapper but said in a news briefing shared by FOX LA on Monday that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by...
BET
Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”
Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's Murder
Much has been said about PNB Rock's untimely death in the mere 24 hours since it was first announced. Yesterday (September 13), the Philadelphia rapper was said to have been out with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during a robbery. A video showing the tragic aftermath was uploaded to the internet, and soon, the world was witnessing PNB Rock's final moments.
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
PnB Rock Before Death: Shooting Video Being Investigated, GF's IG Post Tagged By LAPD
While many are trying to dispel such talk and this form of "victim-blaming," Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore stated that the gunman who killed PnB Rock at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles was indeed, likely to have been motivated by what he saw on the girlfriend's social media post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj, Tee Grizley & More React To PNB Rock's Death
PNB Rock was slowly making his way to becoming an industry favorite, having worked alongside stars like Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more. However, his rise to the top was unfortunately cut short on Monday (September 12) after he was gunned down at a local Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Fans flooded social media with kind words and condolences to the late rapper and his family following his shocking death. "I can’t believe PNB is gone man, at one point in time he’s all I would listen to," one fan shared.
Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery
The music world has lost one of its own following an armed robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock, the rapper behind the songs "Selfish" and "I Like Girls," reportedly died on Sept. 12 in a shooting at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison
Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Run-DMC Issues Call-To-Action After PnB Rock’s Murder: 'We Gotta Create Hip Hop All Over Again'
Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has shared a powerful message in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. On Tuesday (September 13), the Hollis, Queens native appeared in a nearly 10-minute video posted to Run-DMC’s official Twitter account, berating the current state of Hip Hop culture in hopes of sparking change.
Complex
Fat Joe Says Rappers Are an ‘Endangered Species’ While Speaking About PnB Rock’s Death
In an appearance on Charlamagne’s show Hell of a Week, Fat Joe described rappers as “an endangered species” following the death of PnB Rock. “The young brother was supporting Black owned businesses going to the Roscoe’s Chicken with his wife and kid, and so we get all these deflections of, ‘Oh but his wife posted the chicken. Oh he’s not supposed to wear jewelry.’ How about we not supposed to kill each other?” he said. Charlamagne said that he agreed, but unfortunately that’s not the reality of how it is.
NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother for his $11K inheritance
A New York City man on Friday pleaded guilty to murdering his own mother for his $11,000 inheritance in January 2019.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Albums From EST Gee, DJ Drama & Symba, KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz + More
HipHopDX – With Kanye West terminating his partnership with GAP and vowing to end his alignment with corporate America, the intersection between the business of fashion and the influence of rap music appears to be changing directions in real-time right now. On another note, the team at HipHopDX continues...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hiphop-n-more.com
NAV Shares ‘Never Sleep’ Music Video Feat. Travis Scott & Lil Baby: Watch
NAV has released the music video for his song ‘Never Sleep’, the lead single off his latest album Demons Protected By Angels. This comes just a day after he dropped a video for ‘One Time‘ with Future & Don Toliver. In the video NAV, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby head to Las Vegas, landing on card tables, slot machines and the like. Directed and edited by Evan Larsen, the video also includes a cameo from his XO boss, The Weeknd.
Comments / 0