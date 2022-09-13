ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

rolling out

PnB Rock fatally shot at popular LA restaurant

PnB Rock has been shot. A video of the Philadelphia rapper appearing to show him lying on the floor surrounded by blood has circulated on social media. Due to its graphic content, rolling out will not share the video. The incident happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. Reportedly, 20 minutes before the shooting, his girlfriend posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram Story.
TheDailyBeast

Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s

On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Detailed Encounter With L.A. Gang Members Days Before His Death

PnB Rock spoke about a recent brush with Los Angeles gang members in an interview with DJ Akademiks that was recorded just days before his death. The Philadelphia rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California on Monday afternoon (September 12).
hotnewhiphop.com

Security Guard Who Gave PnB Rock First Aid Speaks Out

The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock Passes Away At 30

PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
People

Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

The 30-year-old was shot in front of his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang as they ate lunch Monday Rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot during a robbery in a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant Monday. He was 30 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz did not name the rapper but said in a news briefing shared by FOX LA on Monday that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by...
BET

Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”

Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's Murder

Much has been said about PNB Rock's untimely death in the mere 24 hours since it was first announced. Yesterday (September 13), the Philadelphia rapper was said to have been out with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during a robbery. A video showing the tragic aftermath was uploaded to the internet, and soon, the world was witnessing PNB Rock's final moments.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj, Tee Grizley & More React To PNB Rock's Death

PNB Rock was slowly making his way to becoming an industry favorite, having worked alongside stars like Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more. However, his rise to the top was unfortunately cut short on Monday (September 12) after he was gunned down at a local Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Fans flooded social media with kind words and condolences to the late rapper and his family following his shocking death. "I can’t believe PNB is gone man, at one point in time he’s all I would listen to," one fan shared.
E! News

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

The music world has lost one of its own following an armed robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock, the rapper behind the songs "Selfish" and "I Like Girls," reportedly died on Sept. 12 in a shooting at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison

Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
Complex

Fat Joe Says Rappers Are an ‘Endangered Species’ While Speaking About PnB Rock’s Death

In an appearance on Charlamagne’s show Hell of a Week, Fat Joe described rappers as “an endangered species” following the death of PnB Rock. “The young brother was supporting Black owned businesses going to the Roscoe’s Chicken with his wife and kid, and so we get all these deflections of, ‘Oh but his wife posted the chicken. Oh he’s not supposed to wear jewelry.’ How about we not supposed to kill each other?” he said. Charlamagne said that he agreed, but unfortunately that’s not the reality of how it is.
