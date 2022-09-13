ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Ends ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Competition Emmy Streak

By Peter White
 3 days ago
Lizzo gave a stirring speech on stage after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

The pop star’s Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls was somewhat of a surprise winner in the category, which had previously seen RuPaul’s Drag Race win the award four times in a row, every year since 2018.

The Amazon reality series, which follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour, also beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Lizzo said she was very “emotional” as she bounded on stage.

“The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique that just don’t get the platform. Let’s tell more stories,” she said. “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and little Lizzo something, I’d be like, you’re going to see that person, but bitch it’s going to have to be you. This is for my big girls.”

In addition to appearing in the series, Lizzo also serves as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions and Lizzo’s Lizzo Bangers shingle.

The series also won a couple of Emmys at last week’s Creative Arts ceremony including Directing for a Reality Program and Picture Editing after scoring six nominations.

