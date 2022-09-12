ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shoots, kills pit bull terrier in the Morena neighborhood

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A man shot and killed an American pit bull terrier after the dog reportedly came at him in the Morena neighborhood Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 9:25 a.m. in the area of Colusa and Riley streets, south of the University of San Diego, San Diego police said.

The man told police he shot the dog in self-defense when it came at him, Officer John Buttle said. The dog was reportedly not on a leash.

A 911 caller reported hearing three gunshots and then seeing the dog lying in the middle of Riley Street, Buttle said.

Police summoned the San Diego Humane Society to recover the dog. The Humane Society said the male dog was about 2 years old.

No immediate arrests were made, Buttle said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

