Who is that announcer you're hearing at the 2022 Emmys? Meet comedian Sam Jay

The 2022 Emmys telecast kicked off in style on Monday with host Kenan Thompson leading an interesting series of dance routines set to TV theme songs.

Thompson, a longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member, is a familiar face on NBC, but who is the person behind the voice announcing the different categories and presenters?

That would be comedian and writer Sam Jay, Thompson's "Saturday Night Live" colleague.

"Some people use the phrase drama queen as a negative," Jay quipped early in the telecast to pivot the show to the supporting drama categories. "I don't. I love drama queens and drama kings."

Jay has previously been nominated for three writing Emmys for her writing on "SNL" and has also written on shows such as HBO Max's "That Damn Michael Che" and Peacock's "Bust Down." She is also the host and executive producer of HBO's weekly late-night series "Pause With Sam Jay."

You can catch more of Jay's comedy on her Netflix stand-up special, "3 in the Morning," and her comedy album, "Donna's Daughter." Jay will also appear in the upcoming film "You People."

