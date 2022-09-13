ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in central Fresno. Here’s what investigators know so far

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

A man walking on the railroad tracks was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train Monday afternoon in central Fresno, police reported.

The fatal incident took place about 4 p.m. off Diana Street under Highway 180, near Belmont Avenue.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the person appeared to be an adult male. Police had no information about why he was on the tracks.

The man’s identity will be released by the Fresno County Coroner, pending notification of family.

The Fresno Bee

