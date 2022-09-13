ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

wfmd.com

Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed

Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
wfmd.com

Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man

He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school

The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting

Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Man Charged With Assault For Waving Machete At Three Individuals in Frederick

He’s currently being held without bond. Donald Lamar Myers, Sr. (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A man waving a machete was arrested Sunday morning in downtown Frederick. Police say Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 50, who has no fixed address, is charged with three counts each of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s also charged with one count of disturbing the peace.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

School lockdown stirs up communication concerns

The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
DC News Now

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Youth Charged With Burglaries In The Ijamsville Area

Authorities say the stolen property has been recovered and returned to the owners. Ijamsville, Md (KM) A juvenile has been charged with several residential burglaries in the Ijamsville area. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says during August and September, deputies handled several break-ins into homes during the overnight hours.
IJAMSVILLE, MD
wsvaonline.com

Winchester man off the hook

It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA

