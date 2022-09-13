Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfmd.com
Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed
Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. official had full bar in office, drank with employees, OIG report says
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Editor's Note: 7News originally reported in the headline that the OIG report claimed Anderson "forced" individuals to drink alcohol. The anonymous email that started the investigation actually made those claims. The OIG report was unable to verify that allegation. Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey...
wfmd.com
The Cost Of Prescription Drugs To Be Addressed In Several Forums Around Maryland This Month
One will be held in Frederick. Baltimore, Md (KM) A series of forums addressing the high cost of prescription medications are taking place across Maryland this month. They’re sponsored by the Maryland Health Care For All Coalition and AARP Maryland. Coalition President Vinnie DeMarco says there will be presentations...
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmd.com
Amendment To Frederick County’s Impact Fee Ordinance To Be Considered
It would exempt residents moving a house from one place to another. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes are being proposed for Frederick County’s impact fee ordinance. The fee is imposed on new home construction to help mitigate its impact on nearby public schools and libraries. Councilman Steve McKay has...
wfmd.com
Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man
He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
WGAL
Mother, daughter accused of making false report to Waynesboro police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A mother and daughter in Franklin County are facing charges after police said they reported a false home invasion. Mollie Grosso, 44, and Taylor Grosso, 25, are charged with riot and false reports to law enforcement. Police said they responded to a home in the 100...
WTOP
Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school
The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmd.com
Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting
Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
Retired Montgomery Co. K9 dies from serious medical emergency
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2015 about a Montgomery County police officer working to reunite with his K9 partner. The Montgomery County Police Department is in mourning after one of its retired K9 officers died Saturday night. Retired K9 Harper passed on Sept....
wfmd.com
Man Charged With Assault For Waving Machete At Three Individuals in Frederick
He’s currently being held without bond. Donald Lamar Myers, Sr. (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A man waving a machete was arrested Sunday morning in downtown Frederick. Police say Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 50, who has no fixed address, is charged with three counts each of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s also charged with one count of disturbing the peace.
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
fox5dc.com
School lockdown stirs up communication concerns
The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
Public schools in Washington County take on post-pandemic challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students in the Maryland region have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. This academic year coming out of COVID has had its challenges. The pandemic underscored how important broadband is for students to support digital learning for student mental health and emotional well-being. County commissions and school […]
Changing the culture of squeegee workers in Baltimore
Squeegeeing has been an issue in Baltimore for decades, now city leaders are working to change the way some of those workers earn a living.
wfmd.com
Youth Charged With Burglaries In The Ijamsville Area
Authorities say the stolen property has been recovered and returned to the owners. Ijamsville, Md (KM) A juvenile has been charged with several residential burglaries in the Ijamsville area. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says during August and September, deputies handled several break-ins into homes during the overnight hours.
Cox files court response opposing early mail-in ballot counting, says Maryland failed to prove true emergency
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has filed a court response opposing state officials desire to count mail-in ballots early, arguing the state Board of Elections doesn't have an "actual emergency" and the action would affect his candidacy, DC News Now has learned.
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
Comments / 4