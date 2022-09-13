Behind-the-scenes footage of Johnny Depp’s legal team has captured his attorneys arguing that his defamation case with Amber Heard is “not MeToo” and that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is “not like Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein”.“This isn’t like Bill Cosby. This isn’t like Harvey Weinstein,” says Mr Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew.“We make that point strongly as – in every other case – once you have a credible accusation, you have dozens more.”Filmmakers were given closed-door access to Mr Depp’s legal team during his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Ms Heard, for the new Discovery+ documentay Johnny vs...

