USC News
Early Action admission offers a timely alternative for would-be Trojans
As high school seniors and other prospective college students prepare for the rigorous college. application process, the doors at USC are opening sooner than usual. The Early Action option, also. known as E.A., gives applicants the chance to get the work done a month before the traditional deadline. Those early...
USC News
Story #34: Jacqueline Barrios
When interviewing Jacqueline Barrios, former educator at Foshay Learning Center with the USC Neighborhood Academic Initiative, one could just tell how passionate she is about her work even years after she transitioned into her academic teaching career. Now a professor at the University of Arizona, she credits her work with JEP and NAI for giving her room to explore what she was capable of to eventually make it to her current position. “Every time I had an idea, if I needed a partner I was able to go to JEP. They gave me a sense of a customized relationship support to bring about these initiatives that I knew would be important to our students. It gave me a language of what can actually be possible, how I could actually become a professor. I knew JEP didn’t just care about me because of what I could do for them, they cared about me as an individual, as a first-gen student in the community." she said.
USC News
USC-LADWP agreement taps into offsite solar power for the university and its neighbors
USC will obtain 25% of its electricity from solar-generated power and contribute to new solar programs that expand opportunities for disadvantaged communities to access affordable clean energy — all under a new agreement with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The 20-year agreement approved by the L.A....
USC News
USC Viterbi Receives Gift to Expand Diversity Initiatives
Al and Michele Williams Work to Remove Barriers to Success For Underrepresented Students in STEM. For Al Williams, the words diversity, equity, and inclusion are much more than just catchy corporate buzzwords. The connection is a personal one. Growing up with 10 siblings in a large family in Jackson, Mississippi...
USC News
Title IX contributed to gains in entertainment fields, USC School of Cinematic Arts dean says
Title IX — the landmark legislation that prohibits sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding — was signed into law on June 23, 1972. In recognition of this anniversary, we’ll be profiling Trojan Title IX trailblazers throughout the year. As USC’s longest serving dean, Elizabeth...
USC News
Caroline Muglia Named Interim Director of USC MMLIS Program
The USC Master of Management in Library and Information Science (MMLIS) program has appointed Caroline Muglia as interim director. Muglia brings broad experience to the interim directorship that will support student learning across the curriculum, particularly with regard to specialized materials, collection development and management, digital collections, and data librarianship. Her expertise also will inform the recently launched planning process that will shape the future of the MMLIS.
USC News
Mindy Kaling to receive inaugural Multihyphenate Award from USC School of Dramatic Arts
Tony winning producer, Emmy nominated writer, actor and NYT best-selling author Mindy Kaling will receive the inaugural Multihyphenate Award from the USC School of Dramatic Arts (SDA) on Saturday, September 17. The event, held in USC’s Bing Theatre, will launch the School’s series of Multihyphenate Masterclasses. The set of 10 co-curricular weekend intensives – free to all School of Dramatic Arts students and taught by USC faculty and guest artists from stage and screen – is designed to unleash the next generation of storytellers to be media-agile, multihyphenate dramatic artists.
