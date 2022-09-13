When interviewing Jacqueline Barrios, former educator at Foshay Learning Center with the USC Neighborhood Academic Initiative, one could just tell how passionate she is about her work even years after she transitioned into her academic teaching career. Now a professor at the University of Arizona, she credits her work with JEP and NAI for giving her room to explore what she was capable of to eventually make it to her current position. “Every time I had an idea, if I needed a partner I was able to go to JEP. They gave me a sense of a customized relationship support to bring about these initiatives that I knew would be important to our students. It gave me a language of what can actually be possible, how I could actually become a professor. I knew JEP didn’t just care about me because of what I could do for them, they cared about me as an individual, as a first-gen student in the community." she said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO